"It's what we need" - Mauricio Pochettino wants 2 players signed to complete Chelsea squad 

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Chelsea needs two more players signed this summer. He wants a goalkeeper added to the squad along with another forward, who can play across the frontline.

Chelsea have spent over €400 million this summer and signed nine players so far. However, they are within FFP limits as they have sold eight players and pocketed over €250 million.

Speaking to the media after the 3-0 win over Luton Town, Pochettino confirmed that they were keen on adding two more players this summer. He stated that a goalkeeper as competition to Robert Sanchez was one, while a forward to compete with Nicolas Jackson was another. He said:

"We want a goalkeeper and an offensive player more, but the right profile — one who can play all across the line. It's what we need to provide the team with good balance in different areas."

New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic was at Stamford Bridge on Friday night. He is expected to complete his move to Chelsea this week.

Chelsea need another forward, says Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino was delighted to see Nicolas Jackson get his first Premier League goal for the club on Friday night. However, he has insisted that they cannot rely only on the former Villarreal man and wants another name added.

The manager stated that he was looking for someone who can play on the wings and as a striker when needed. He said:

"Like last week, when we lose the game, it is not going to change. We work, the result today was positive, and still we talked like a keeper and an offensive player more, of the right profile. We are working to find this profile that I think we need. We cannot change if we lose or win, it's what we need to provide the team with good balance. Still we need one offensive player more if it is possible to achieve what we want. If not, we are not just going to bring a player in. To only say yes, we have another player."

Chelsea have been linked with Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson this summer. The Blues are also eyeing a move for Bradley Barcola, who is also a target for PSG.