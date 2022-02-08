"It's never going to be the same": Reo-Coker thinks Chelsea forward will push for a transfer in the summer 

Nigel Reo-Coker believes Romelu Lukaku is looking to leave Chelsea. The former Aston Villa star claims the Belgian is 'done' at Stamford Bridge as the team is not playing to its strengths.

Thomas Tuchel's side signed Lukaku for a club-record fee to solve their goal-scoring issues. However, the Belgian has not been at his best and was in the middle of a controversy after an ill-timed interview with Sky Italia.

Speaking on the BBC Football Daily podcast, Reo-Coker claimed Lukaku was no longer interested in playing at Chelsea. He believes the relationship with the manager and the fans has broken, and there is no coming back.

"It's never going to be the same. We are never going to know what's happened, unless you are in that room with Tuchel and Lukaku at the training ground. That relationship can't be mended. I think, for me, he wants to go and it's difficult because it's going to reflect on his football. He already believes the team don't play to his strengths. So, it's a difficult one. You can already see that he hasn't really been the same. We are not seeing the same Lukaku who was literally destroying, manhandling Serie A players for Inter Milan. For me, that's more of a mental thing and that's going to be a tough thing where Chelsea are going to have to revaluate everything at the end of the season."

Romelu Lukaku apologized to Chelsea fans for his ill-timed interview

After being forced to sit out of a crucial Premier League clash at Liverpool, Lukaku apologized to Chelsea fans, teammates and his manager.

The Blues uploaded a video of the striker in which he said:

"To the fans, I'm sorry for the upset that I caused. You guys know the connection that I have with this club since my teenage years, so I totally understand you guys being upset. Obviously, it's up to me now to restore your trust, and I'll do my best to show commitment every day on the training ground and in the games to make sure we win games."

Lukaku has played regularly for the club in the last month but has not been effective.

