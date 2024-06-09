"It’s the next logical step in his career" - Los Blancos star believes "Real Madrid is the right club" for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has said that his compatriot Kylian Mbappe's move to the club is a 'logical' step in his progression. The Frenchman's arrival has been announced by Los Blancos on a free transfer.

Mbappe, 25, is one of the game's best young strikers, spending seven prolific seasons with PSG. He struck a record 256 goals, emerging as the club's all-time top-scorer, winning six Ligue 1 titles and a host of other domestic honours, but the UEFA Champions League eluded him.

After a long pursuit, Madrid have finally struck gold by landing Mbappe. Tchouameni reckons Los Blancos are the 'right club' for his fellow France international, explaining (as per Madrid Xtra via Telefoot):

“It’s the next logical step in his career: Real Madrid is the right club for him after PSG."

Both Tchouameni and Mbappe are currently on international duty with Les Bleus ahead of their Euro 2024 campaign. Didier Deschamps' side - one of the pre-tournament favourites - open their quest for a third Euro title on June 17 against Austria in Dusseldorf.

How new Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe fared in his last season with PSG

In what turned out to be his final season with PSG, Kylian Mbappe produced his most prolific season, bagging 44 goals and 10 assists in 48 games across competitions.

That included 27 goals and seven assists in 29 games in Ligue 1, where the Parisians captured a third straight title and sixth in seven seasons. However, UEFA Champions League glory continued to elude Mbappe and the Parisians, with Luis Enrique's side losing 2-0 on aggregate to Borussia Dortmund in the semifinals.

Mbappe also struck eight times apiece in the Champions League and the Coupe de France, with the Parisians winning the latter competition. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner scored once in their victorious Trophee des Champions campaign as well.

He will now look for a successful Euro 2024 campaign with France before making his much-awaited Real Madrid debut next season.