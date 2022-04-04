"It’s a nice feeling to be linked" - Manchester United and Arsenal target says he is open to making Premier League return

AS Roma forward Tammy Abraham has hinted at a potential return to the Premier League amid links to Arsenal and Manchester United.

The former Chelsea forward is currently enjoying a great debut season in Serie A under the management of Jose Mourinho. As things stand, he has netted 23 goals in 41 appearances for AS Roma across all competitions.

His excellent form in Italy has inevitably linked him with a return to the Premier League (via Football London). Despite rumors linking him to Manchester United and Arsenal, the 24-year-old remains focused on his duties at AS Roma.

Abraham was quoted as saying to talkSPORT (via the Daily Mail):

"As a player, it makes you feel like you’re doing something right. For me it’s a nice feeling to be linked. To see your name all over the newspapers etc. But for me, it’s just doing my business here. Focusing on what I am doing here so I can keep getting linked with all the clubs."

He added:

"Of course, I grew up in England and I’m a London boy so maybe one day I will be back in the Premier League to make noise there. But, for me right now, it’s about focusing in Rome. It’s about focusing on doing the best I can and hopefully I can win these guys a trophy, which they haven’t won in many years

Both Arsenal and Manchester United need a new center-forward

Arsenal and Manchester United could do with a new center-forward ahead of the 2022-23 season. Both sides are currently short on attacking players at the moment.

Arsenal allowed former club captain and forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Barcelona in the January transfer window. The Gunners could also lose Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah on free transfers at the end of the season, as they have less than six months remaining on their deals.

This means Arsenal may have a shortage of forwards next season. Tammy Abraham would fit well into the Gunners' current policy of signing young players for the first team. The club signed Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale in the previous summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also struggling for goals up front. Cristiano Ronaldo is the club's highest goalscorer this season, having scored 18 times. The Portuguese superstar, however, is already 37 years old and has one year remaining on his current deal.

It is also reported that the Red Devils could allow Ronaldo to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season to free up some wage budget.

Manchester United will, therefore, be in need of a new forward who is young and can lead their attack for the foreseeable future. As things stand, Marcus Rashford is struggling for form, while Anthony Martial's future at Old Trafford is in doubt. The French forward is currently on loan at Sevilla.

