Manchester United to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave on a free transfer - Reports

Manchester United will reportedly allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer for free.

According to Football Insider (via CaughtOffside), the Red Devils are keen on saving money with a huge summer ahead at the club. So they could be prepared to let the Portugal captain leave on a free transfer.

Ronaldo, 37, has been the subject of reported interest from Primeira Liga side FC Porto.

Should the opportunity to sign the former Real Madrid and Juventus man as a free agent become a possibility, a host of top European sides could be interested.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not had the Manchester United return many had envisioned when he rejoined the 13-time Premier League winners last summer from Juventus. The Red Devils have had a hugely disappointing season as Ronaldo is set for a first trophyless campaign in 12 years.

They have exited all cup competitions and face an uphill battle to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. They currently sit sixth in the league with nine matches to play, four points behind Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Despite the club's woeful campaign, Ronaldo has scored 12 goals in 24 Premier League appearances. However, that has not improved the team's collective performances.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo stay at Manchester United beyond the summer?

Speculation grows over the Red Devils' star man.

Manchester United will be undergoing a huge transformation this summer following the appointment of a new permanent manager.

According to the Telegraph, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has moved firmly in front of Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino in the race for the Old Trafford hot seat.

The first task for the new head coach will be to tackle the upcoming transfer window, and Ronaldo's future will be of high importance. There have been conflicting reports over the Portuguese man's Old Trafford situation.

Despite Football Insider suggesting he could leave the Red Devils, AS reported last month that Cristiano Ronaldo is keen to fulfil his contract at the club.

The Portuguese forward is tied to the club till next summer. He reportedly believes that under a new permanent manager, his and the club's fortunes could change for the better.

Whether the club feels that way remains to be seen. That is despite Ronaldo being the Red Devils' saviour on numerous occasions this season, as he doesn't seem to fit the profile of a ten Hag type of player.

Cristiano Ronaldo needs a team built around him and will not usually put in a lot of graft when it comes to pressing, which is a necessity for ten Hag. Nevertheless, the future of the Manchester United star remains uncertain. There should be more clarity on that once a new manager is announced.

