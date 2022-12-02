Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has heaped praise on former Reds attacker Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese forward left Anfield and joined Bayern Munich in the summer for around £35 million. He has since scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 23 games across competitions.

Mane was unfortunately out of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup due to an injury. In his absence, Senegal have reached the Round of 16 and will take on England on Sunday (December 4).

Speaking ahead of the game, his Liverpool teammate Alexander-Arnold was all praise for Mane. He shared his disappointment at the forward not being at the tournament but stressed that it was perhaps an advantage for England.

He told talkSPORT:

“Sadio brings a completely different aspect to that (Senegal) side. I think he got top-three in the Ballon d’Or this year, that’s all that needs to be said. Someone who’s a world-class player and as bad as it sounds, it probably helps us that we’re not playing against him. That’s the level of player (he is)."

He added:

“I only say that out of pure respect because I’ve played against him in training and it’s not a nice feeling. He’s one of, if not, the best left-winger in the world in my opinion. I was gutted, absolutely gutted that he had to miss out on this tournament.”

Mane scored 120 goals and provided 49 assists in 269 games for Liverpool. He helped them win several trophies, including the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League trophy.

The Bayern Munich forward also helped Senegal lift the AFCON trophy and qualify for the World Cup.

He was named second in the 2022 Ballon d'Or rankings behind Karim Benzema.

Liverpool face competition for midfielder's signature in January

As per TeamTalk transfer expert Graeme Bailey, Liverpool are interested in signing Ajax attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus in January.

He has been prolific for the Dutch club, registering 10 goals and two assists in 21 appearances across competitions this season.

Kudus has also lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Ghana, as his brace helped them beat South Korea 3-2.

His performances at the World Cup in Qatar have seen many clubs interested in signing him, including Liverpool.

However, the Reds could have to compete with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United for Kudus' signature.

The Ajax man was also linked with Everton in the summer, who could have signed him for £15 million but the Dutch club pulled the deal. He will now cost around £30 million in January.

