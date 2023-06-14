"It's not nice but it's football" - Manchester United superstar delivers verdict on Man City's Treble win

Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford has admitted that he is not thrilled with Manchester City’s historic season but has congratulated them for being the most consistent team.

Manchester City completed a historic treble on Saturday (June 10), beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final and winning their first Champions League trophy. They had already won the FA Cup final at Manchester United’s expense and beaten Arsenal in the Premier League title race. They have now become the second English team in history, behind Manchester United (1998-99), to win three major trophies in a single season.

United’s academy graduate Rashford has shared his thoughts about City’s exploits, urging his team to catch up to their local rivals. The 25-year-old said (via the Mirror):

“It is not nice but it is football - the best team that is consistently playing the best football is going to win the most trophies. They have managed to win three this year and well done to them and we just move on now. It is up to the rest of us to catch them up.”

Rashford was also asked what he would say to City stars Jack Grealish, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips, and Phil Foden when he saw them at England camp. The attacker revealed that he would simply congratulate them for the season they had.

Rashford added:

“Just congratulations. It is football. It is nothing new. Look at Barcelona years ago, look at Real Madrid - they are the most consistent teams and are going to win trophies.”

Manchester City have been dominated English football in the last decade, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and six Carabao Cups. Manchester United, on the other hand, have won one Premier League title, one FA Cup, and one Carabao Cup since 2013.

Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong declares he feels good at Barcelona

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United have rekindled their interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong after failing to lure him away last summer. However, if De Jong’s latest interview is anything to go by, they are likely to come up empty-handed once again this summer.

The Dutchman has revealed that he feels happy at Camp Nou and wishes to stay at the club for the foreseeable future. When asked if he would continue at Barcelona beyond this summer, De Jong told Voetbal International:

“That has been clear to me, also last summer when things were restless for a while. I always knew that I wanted to stay at Barcelona. That's why it wasn't so stressful for me last summer.

“Also, I had just signed a contract extension [in 2020] so I always felt that I was in control and able to decide for myself. That's why I didn't bother [worrying about it]. I feel good at Barcelona and assume that I will still be playing here next season.”

De Jong, who scored twice in 33 games as Barcelona won La Liga last season, sees his contract expire in June 2026. According to Transfermarkt, he is currently valued at a staggering €75 million.

