"It's nice that hard work pays off" - Martin Odegaard reveals behind-the-scenes talk with Arsenal staff helped fuel his sensational form

Martin Odegaard attributes his outstanding form this season to conversations with the Arsenal coaching staff. The 24-year-old midfielder, named club captain by Mikel Arteta in the summer, has been instrumental in the Gunners' unexpected title bid, scoring eight league goals and providing five assists in 17 appearances.

Odegaard attributed his outstanding performance to diligent discussions with Arsenal's coaches. Speaking to Viaplay (via Mirror), the Gunners captain explained:

"It’s about how we play and my role in the team and my focus; I’ve worked on it a lot. I’ve talked a lot with the coaches about getting into the right areas of the field. It’s a lot about the mindset, and a lot more. It’s nice that hard work pays off."

Premier League @premierleague Martin Odegaard is having an incredible season Martin Odegaard is having an incredible season 👏 https://t.co/RJjPLux1zz

Odegaard's spectacular 25-yard goal in the recent north London derby helped secure a 2-0 win for the Gunners and extended their lead with an eight-point gap in the Premier League. This season is shaping up to be his most productive, surpassing his goal contributions from the previous campaign.

GOAL @goal Real Madrid really let Martin Odegaard go 🤯 Real Madrid really let Martin Odegaard go 🤯 https://t.co/p4RRu5azay

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand is only one of many pundits who have hailed the Gunners' captain's displays in recent weeks. Speaking to Vibe with Five, the former defender said of Odegaard (via Mirror):

"I'd go as far as to say right now, he's probably my player of the year. Haaland has done what he's done, he has been great, don't get me wrong. If Haaland eases up with the goals and Arsenal win the league and Odegaard continues, he's my player of the year."

Arsenal look to persuade Barcelona for midfield star

According to Football London, Arsenal will need to convince Barcelona to set aside their plans to swap Frank Kessie for Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic. The Gunners remain in the hunt for midfield reinforcements this window and Kessie is seen as a potential addition that could strengthen their title charge this season.

Arsenal were initially linked with a move for the former AC Milan star in the summer when his deal at the San Siro expired. Kessie, however, opted for a move to Catalonia with Barcelona, despite their financial troubles, and has seen himself become a bit-part player for the Blaugrana as a result.

Kessie, who is only 24 years old, could still reignite his career despite his lack of game time under Xavi, with the Gunners looking to offer him the way out he needs. However, Barca look set to try their hand at a swap deal with Italian giants Inter Milan for experienced Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic instead. A return to Italy could appeal to the Ivorian midfielder, who played there for five years.

Poll : 0 votes