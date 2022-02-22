"It’s a no" - Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero feels he won't come out of retirement for now

Former Argentina ace Sergio Aguero has revealed that a return to football is unlikely after his heart issues forced him to retire prematurely.

Aguero signed for Barcelona in the summer of 2021, but it took him a while to make his debut.

However, in October 2021, the 33-year-old complained of chest pains during Barcelona’s clash against Alaves. The resultant diagnosis forced him to retire within six months of signing for the Catalan club.

City Xtra @City_Xtra Sergio Aguero: "When I was a player, my father never told me that I played well. When I retired, he told me that I was the best player he ever saw..." [via @TyCSports Sergio Aguero: "When I was a player, my father never told me that I played well. When I retired, he told me that I was the best player he ever saw..." [via @TyCSports]

Aguero believes he could have played for at least two more years at the highest level but does not see a return to football anytime soon:

"From time to time, the idea of coming back come to mind but obviously I know that it’s a no. It’s like looking at something you know won’t happen, at least for a while. I thought that I had two years left at the highest level and after that I would have to to see where I would play the two years to retire after that. When I got the offer from Barcelona, I didn’t doubt it.

"I imagined playing with Leo to be able to reach the World Cup in good shape. What happened to my heart was very strange and sudden. They don’t really know why it happened, I’m going to keep investigating just to find out the truth. There is always the question of whether it was because of COVID-19 or because of the vaccine. I was fine physically, something strange happened."

Sergio Aguero’s sudden retirement poses the question of players being overworked

While it’s still unclear what caused Sergio Aguero’s heart issue, the footballing bodies perhaps need to take a bigger look at player welfare.

Players seem to be overworked and overburdened during the COVID era as games are being rushed after postponements. That, coupled with the hectic international schedule, has only made things worse as players barely get time off from the game.

BD Albiceleste 🇦🇷🇧🇩⚽ @albiceleste4bd Sergio Aguero confirms that he will represent Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw in Doha on April 1st. Sergio Aguero confirms that he will represent Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw in Doha on April 1st. https://t.co/MLW3jlDU7R

Aguero was not the only player to suffer from cardiac arrhythmia, as Denmark star Christian Eriksen had to be brought back to life on the pitch at Euro 2020 last year.

Unlike Aguero, though, Eriksen still has a chance of resuming his career at the highest level, having signed for Brentford in the Premier League in January.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh