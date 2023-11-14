“It’s non-negotiable” - Gabriele Marcotti names player who must perform to take Chelsea to next level

ESPN pundit Gabriele Marcotti has praised Enzo Fernandez and pointed out his performances being pivotal for the club's growth. The Blues have assembled an young squad, who have struggled for consistency but have showcased highlights of potential, as was evidenced in their most recent draw against Manchester City.

Marcotti believes that it is Fernandez, whose performances have to be consistently top-notch to take the Blues to the next level. He stated to ESPN (via Chelsea News):

"When I look at Chelsea as a collective, Enzo's one of those guys who has to perform if they're going to go to the next level. It's non-negotiable."

Fernandez joined Chelsea from SL Benfica for a club-record fee of £107m. Since joining the Blues, the Argentine midfielder has shown his ability and versatility in the middle of the park.

His contributions have marked a stark contrast to the team's overall fortunes. He played in every single game post-January last season and has already made 15 appearances for the club in this campaign. So far, he has one goal to his name, which came in the Carabao Cup.

In his last game against City, Fernandez was withdrawn just after the hour mark. However, in his 64 minutes, the midfielder made a solid impact with 85% pass accuracy and winning four of his seven duels.

Malo Gusto's injury adds to Chelsea's woes

Speaking of a young Blues side coming failing to together so far, a big factor in that has been their injury woes. Chelsea will have fresh concerns on that front now, with Malo Gusto's fitness now under scrutiny.

A report from L'Equipe (via Football London) has indicated that Gusto has had to withdraw from the France under-21 squad for the November international break. This is a development that could signal a period of absence for the player from club duties as well.

The root of the concern lies in an MRI scan that has disclosed a minor issue in Gusto's right knee. The scan pinpointed the medial collateral ligament, located on the outer side of the knee, as the area of concern. The severity of such injuries can vary greatly, depending on the grade of the injury.

As it stands, the precise duration of Gusto's absence from the pitch remains uncertain. If it is not severe, he may require a recovery period ranging from one to three weeks. If it is severe, he could need upwards of six weeks for recovery.

This injury, however, might have a silver lining, timing-wise. The occurrence of the international break could potentially mitigate the impact of Gusto's absence on the Blues' immediate fixtures afterwards.