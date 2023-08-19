“It’s a nonsense” – Gary Lineker publicly hits out at referee and VAR as Liverpool’s Mac Allister receives red card

Former English striker Gary Lineker is bemused by Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister's red card in the Premier League game at Anfield against Bournemouth on Saturday (August 19).

The Reds made a calamitous start to their first Premier League home game of the season, with Antoine Semenyo firing the Cherries in front inside three minutes. However, Jurgen Klopp's men improved after the setback as they sought an immediate response.

Luis Diaz restored parity in the 27th minute with a superb strike, his second in as many league games this season. Nine minutes later, Mohamed Salah put the Reds into the lead after his initial penalty was saved by Bournemouth custodian Neto.

The incident in question came in the 58th minute when Mac Allister slid into a challenge on Bournemouth's Ryan Christie.

It seemed like a genuine attempt to win the ball, but the Argentine did get his foot high. The referee brandished a straight red, and VAR withheld the decision after a lengthy review.

Lineker has blasted the referee and VAR for a 'poor day', tweeting that it wasn't a red-card offense:

"Mac Allister sees red, but it's a nonsense. Referee and VAR at Anfield having a poor day."

Former England striker Dion Dublin shared the same sentiments, saying on BBC Final Score:

"Not a red for me. Downgrade it to a yellow. It is a high foot, there is no malice in there. Mac Allister has tried to go in side footed, not with a straight leg. Both had high feet, both went for the ball, yellow for me."

In just four minutes, it was ten-man Liverpool who scored again, with Jota putting the hosts 3-1 ahead. They held on to secure their first league win of the season.

Mohamed Salah overtakes Steven Gerrard in Liverpool's all-time scoring chart

Mohamed Salah

It was a day to remember for Mohamed Salah, as the Liverpool attacker's 36th-minute strike from close range was a landmark one.

Tied with club legend Steven Gerrard going into the game, the Egyptian struck for the 187th time for the Reds to climb to fifth in their all-time scoring list. Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285), Gordon Hodgson (241), and Billy Liddell (228) are still ahead of the 31-year-old.

The strike marked Salah's second goal in as many league games this season. On the opening weekend last week, he assisted Luis Diaz's opener in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea.