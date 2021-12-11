“It’s nonsense, I never said that” - Didier Deschamps plays down claims that he advised Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG

France national team manager Didier Deschamps has categorically denied reports that he advised Kylian Mbappe to leave Paris Saint-Germain and the Ligue 1 at the end of his contract in the summer.

The manager recently told RMC Sport:

“It’s bull***t to say that I said [Mbappe] had to leave France. I never said that, neither for him nor for anyone else. This is not to denigrate Ligue 1. Compared to the requirements of the France team, which is the top international level, the more they will be used to top-level matches in their daily life in the championship or the European Cup and the closer they get to the level of requirement."

He added:

“This is not the case at Real Madrid when they play other teams in La Liga. This is not the case for Bayern Munich in their league."

The World Cup-winning manager also explained that the choice ultimately lay with Mbappe. He stated:

"Kylian will choose, it’s his choice. It’s not a problem if he stays in Paris.”

The French wonderkid has openly been courted by Spanish giants Real Madrid in recent years. Los Blancos expect to sign the 22-year-old at the end of the current campaign when his contract at PSG expires. So far, Kylian Mbappe has not shown any intention to extend his deal with PSG.

Deschamps’ own contract situation is up in the air, with the 53-year-old keeping his lips sealed on the topic of his long-term future as the French national team boss. The decision on Deschamps’ contract rests with French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet.

The World Cup winner’s current deal with Le Bleus runs out after the 2022 World Cup next December.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe explains why he allowed Messi to take penalty against Club Brugge

Paris Saint-Germain v RB Leipzig: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Although Kylian Mbappe may not be a PSG player for long, the star remains intent on helping his current side grow. Recently, during their Champions League match against Club Brugge, Mbappe offered Lionel Messi the chance to take a penalty, rather than taking it himself and earning a hat-trick.

The youngster explained that he gave up the chance in order to help the team. He said:

“We are going to need Lionel Messi. He remains Lionel Messi. We are going to need him during the season and I am sure he will help us when the important games arrive. He has to arrive with confidence for these matches. It is good for him that he finishes with two goals but it is also good for us for the future. I’m trying to help the team."

