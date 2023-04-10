"It's not normal" - Thierry Henry hits back at Nice fans for insulting PSG boss Christophe Galtier's cancer-stricken mum 

Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry has lashed out at Nice fans for speaking ill about Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier’s cancer-stricken mother.

PSG picked up a 2-0 win over Nice to return to winning ways in Ligue 1 on Saturday (April 8). During the clash at the Allianz Riviera Stadium, Galtier, who coached Nice last season, was whistled by a section of home fans. Nice ultras even insulted the coach’s 83-year-old mother, who’s recovering from cancer, by unfurling an offensive banner.

After the game, Galtier lashed out, saying (via GOAL):

“Why did I react like that? You did see?! Have you read ?! You heard ?! My mom, she is 83 years old, she is coming out of cancer. Full stop.”

Former France superstar Henry sympathised with the coach, slamming Nice fans who disrespected the coach’s mother.

“Everyone takes (insults) in football stadiums. But if you talk like that outside, you get reprimanded. Why is it allowed inside?,” Henry said on Amazon Prime Video.

“But Galtier knew he was going to be whistled, maybe not to this extent. But I wasn't in the Nice locker room to find out if there is something deeper. In our time, it was a classic, even if it's serious. Insults against the mother, it's not normal! This is the last thing he wanted to hear given what is happening at PSG. I have a lot of empathy for him. It hurts to be insulted, even if you pretend not to have heard.”

Galtier did well at Nice in the 2021-22 season, helping them finish fifth and book a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers. It's, however, believed that he fell out with some senior members of the team, souring his relationship with the club.

Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Donnarumma impressed in PSG’s win over Nice

Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Donnarumma were the two best players on the pitch as PSG beat Nice. The Argentine ran the show up top, applying a first-time finish to find the back of the net from Nuno Mendes’ cross in the 26th minute. In the 76th minute, Messi delivered an inch-perfect corner into the box, which Sergio Ramos thumped home in style.

Donnarumma, meanwhile, proved to be unbeatable under the bar, stopping every shot that came his way. The Italian made seven saves, with five of shots coming from inside the box. His best save of the night came in the 44th minute, smothering Nicolas Pepe’s shot from close range with his feet.

