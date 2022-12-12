"It's a nothing challenge" - Jason Cundy slams Ezri Konsa as Chelsea attacker is stretchered off due to suspected knee injury

Jason Cundy slammed Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa for the role he played in Chelsea attacker Armando Broja's injury.

Konsa was running towards his own goal and the Blues' Albanian attacker was following him. Konsa called Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen to collect the ball, which he didn't.

The 25-year-old central defender headed the ball and Borza suffered the consequences. He fell on the floor holding his knee and wincing in pain. He had to be stretchered off the field.

Cundy slammed Konsa for his role in the incident as he told the Blues' YouTube channel (via HITC):

“I don’t know what Konsa is doing. Broja goes in and it’s innocuous, there is no obvious sign of an injury there. But just his reaction is incredibly worrying. Oh, he’s in a lot of agony the boy. This feels very concerning. He’s still whimpering in pain. I don’t know what’s happened there, but just his reaction. I don’t like it at all. It’s incredibly worrying for the young man."

Cundy speculated that Broja might have hurt his ligament.

“He is holding his knee. Your instant reaction is serious ligament damage with the ACL, the one you fear and he’s still down. These are very concerning pictures for him. Fingers crossed. But I have to say, I don’t like what I am watching."

Multiple angles of #chelseafc forward Armando Broja's right knee injury. Main concern here (esp from 2nd pic with leg externally rotated and some knee valgus) is ACL injury. Also possibility of MCL injury.

Cundy went on to add that the miscommunication between Konsa and Olsen was the main reason why Chelsea's Broja suffered such a painful injury.

“Konsa takes too long. It’s a nothing challenge. Even Konsa and Olsen wave over (for the medics), they can tell by his reaction and his pain. The noise he was making. I don’t like the look of that. If that injury is bad, then Graham Potter might have to go into the transfer market. Konsa hesitates, the relationship between the pair (Konsa and his goalkeeper). There is a miscommunication between Konsa and Olsen, and in doing so, it allows, he has every right to go for it Broja, but in doing so he has injured himself.”

Armando Broja's injury is a worrying sign for Chelsea

Chelsea have only two designated center-forwards in their ranks. Apart from Broja, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the other out-and-out striker in the team.

However, the Gabonese has been far from his best for Chelsea since his transfer deadline day arrival from Barcelona. In 13 games since, he has scored three goals and provided one assist.

If Broja's injury is something to be seriously concerned about, Graham Potter might explore the market during the January transfer window in a bid to sign a striker.

Haunting screams from Armando Broja, this doesn't look good at all.

