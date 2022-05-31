“It’s nothing against Liverpool” – David James makes honest admission about Sadio Mane deciding to leave Anfield

Former England goalkeeper David James has shared his thoughts on Liverpool star Sadio Mane's reported decision to leave Anfield this summer. He believes it's the right opportunity for the Senegalese to move to another country after winning a number of trophies with the Reds.

Hours after their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid on Sunday, reports of Mane wanting a move away began to emerge. With his contract running out next year, there were speculations about his future even before the Paris showpiece, but an exit now seems liklier than ever.

As per Le Equipe, Mane is set to join Bayern Munich, who could lose Robert Lewandowski and look to reinforce their attack once the Polish striker leaves.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Sadio Mané is on the verge of joining Bayern Munich for around €30M.



James, however, feels that since he's accomplished everything at the Merseyside club, Mane wants to seek newer challenges. He stated that at 30, it's the most ideal thing for the Senegalese to do.

Speaking to GGRecon, James said:

"This is a guy that has won so much and done so well with Liverpool. I look at him in a very positive way. This is a guy that has traveled around in his career a little bit, and therefore the idea that he could travel to another country would make sense."

He added:

"Having just turned 30, he’s sort of at the height of his powers. He’s been successful with a number of trophies with Liverpool, especially with two trophies this year, and with Senegal, qualifying for the World Cup and winning the Africa Cup of Nations, which is one of the major things he wanted to achieve."

The 51-year-old feels this is the right opportunity for Mane to make the next big move of his career. He added:

"For any performer you would say, where is my best opportunity for me to make the next move and I would argue that now for Mané it is the right opportunity. It’s nothing against Liverpool. I don’t think many would argue against it."

Sadio Mane will arguably leave as a Liverpool legend

Signed from Southampton in 2016, Mane has delivered consistently for the Reds ever since.

In 269 games, he's struck 120 goals and made 48 assists in all competitions. He has helped them lift six trophies, including one Premier League and Champions League each.

The 30-year-old forged one of the most fearsome attacking partnerships with Mohamed Salah and also stepped up when it mattered the most.

There's nothing more he could've done and Mane will go down in history as a true club legend.

