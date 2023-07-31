“It’s an obvious decision to give it to him” – Ex-Chelsea defender Wayne Bridge names his choice for next Blues captain 

Former Chelsea left-back reckons Reece James appears to be the 'obvious choice' to become the next club captain.

Cesar Azpilicueta, who had donned the armband since 2019, left the Blues earlier this summer to join Atletico Madrid. In his absence, Thiago Silva has often taken up the responsibility.

However, with the Brazilian turning 39 in September, new manager Mauricio Pochettino might turn to a younger player for the captaincy role. Many fans and pundits believe James, who came through Chelsea's academy, should be given the armband.

Former Blues defender Wayne Bridge also reckons James is the obvious pick. However, he added that manager Pochettino could choose differently. Bridge told Mirror Football:

"For me, the armband, you could say it's an obvious decision to give it to him. But I'm not in there - sometimes you might see someone get the captaincy and think 'how have they got that' but you don't know what they're like in the dressing room. If you don't know the players personally, it's a really difficult one."

He added:

"He (James) seems like he'd want it, and an obvious choice, but it depends who they get in. I think the manager will probably end up making the right decision once he sees what everyone's like on the training field. He won't rush into the decision."

James, 23, made his senior debut for Chelsea in 2019 and has since made 147 appearances, contributing 11 goals and 20 assists.

What Reece James has said about becoming Chelsea captain?

On donning the captain's armband at Stamford Bridge, the English right-back said that it would be a dream for him:

“Of course, I have been at Chelsea all my life. It is something I have dreamed of, so, hopefully, it happens when the time is right."

James also shared his captaincy style and how he helps the youngsters:

"Everyone has a different way of leading. Some speak, some show actions on the pitch. I can do both. I’d like to think so. I try to help my team, the young players and will help where I can.”

James donned the armband as Chelsea recently lifted the Premier League Summer Series trophy.

The Englishman is widely considered one of the best right-backs in the world but has had to deal with injury issues recently. He missed 25 games last season due to injuries, including a knee and hamstring injury.