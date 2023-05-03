"It’s obviously a closer relationship" - Manchester United star's comments on Cristiano Ronaldo resurface amid reports of Al-Nassr reunion 

In 2021, Manchester United defender Alex Telles heaped praise on Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, shedding light on the close relationship he shares with the attacker. Telles’ old comments about Ronaldo have now resurfaced, amid reports of Al-Nassr’s interest in the Sevilla loanee.

Spanish outlet Diario AS recently claimed that Telles could leave Manchester United after returning from his loan spell at Sevilla in July. The outlet further credited Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr with an interest in the 30-year-old.

Amid reports of a possible reunion at Al-Nassr, Telles’ old comments about his relationship with Ronaldo have reappeared. Speaking to United’s official website, Telles said in 2021:

“There aren’t words to describe Cristiano, we all know how important he is. It’s not just for Manchester United, but in football in general.

“Considering everything he’s achieved in his career, all the Champions League trophies he’s won, we know the weight he carries in this competition. For me and the other Portuguese speakers, it’s obviously a closer relationship.”

He added:

“It’s really important for me after having played in Portugal for so many years and I know the culture well. Knowing we have one of the best players in the world alongside us makes us happy and confident going up against opponents knowing we have such strength on our side.”

Manchester United not only have natural left-backs Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw at their disposal but can also turn to versatile right-back Diogo Dalot when needed. Telles, whose contract at United in June 2024, could find it difficult to break into the first team if he is kept for the 2023-24 season.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian left-back has featured fairly regularly at Sevilla this season. Taking part in 32 games in all competitions, he has claimed three assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo greatly benefitted from Alex Telles’ deliveries at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in August 2021, marking his return with a brace in a 4-1 win over Newcastle United in the first Premier League game of the 2021-22 season. The Portugal icon did not score as frequently as he did in his glory days but finished the season with a team-high 24 goals in 38 games across competitions.

Out of his 18 Premier League goals, two came from Alex Telles’ deliveries. Telles, who played 21 matches alongside Ronaldo last season, first assisted Ronaldo in a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in March 2022. It marked Ronaldo’s third goal of the game.

Telles’ second assist for Cristiano Ronaldo came the following month, against Norwich City. Surprisingly, it once again helped the Portuguese score a hat-trick and take United to a 3-2 victory.

