"It’s obviously sad to see the club in a position in the table as they are" - Chelsea legend Petr Cech opens up on his former club's struggles in PL

Chelsea icon Petr Cech has opened up on the Blues' struggles this season but has backed them to finish the campaign on a strong note.

The west London giants have endured a season to forget this time around as they find themselves in the 12th position in the Premier League table. Chelsea face the prospect of recording their lowest points total in Premier League history if they fail to register more than 10 points from their remaining five games.

Cech, who spent the best years of his career on the books of the London giants, has admitted that he feels sad to see the club suffering. However, he has backed them to bounce back from the situation.

The former Czech Republic goalkeeper told Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro:

"It’s obviously sad to see the club in a position in the table as they are. But there are a lot of experienced players which, obviously, have experienced difficult moments in their careers like that."

Cech has backed his former teammate and caretaker manager Frank Lampard to turn things around and finish the season strongly. He added:

"So I hope that Frank gets together with the players and they can find a solution for the next coming games. Sometimes, you just need one win, one positive result, to turn the corner. Hopefully, they can achieve that."

Cech, widely regarded as one of the best keepers in Premier League history, spent 11 glorious years at Chelsea between 2004 and 2015. He won a total of 15 trophies during his time at Stamford Bridge, including four Premier League titles as well as one Champions League.

The former Czech Republic goalkeeper has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Emmanuel Petit claims even 20 managers can't solve the issues at Chelsea after loss to Arsenal

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has slammed the Blues' players after their defeat to the Gunners in the Premier League on Tuesday (2 May).

The west London giants lost 3-1 at the Emirates with Martin Odegaard scoring a brace and Gabriel Jesus adding another before Noni Madueke pulled one back for the visitors.

After Chelsea suffered their sixth straight defeat on the bounce, Petit claimed that it is impossible to fix the issues at the club. He said (via the Mirror):

“I was quite close to the Chelsea bench and I saw some of the players having arguments between them in the second half especially. I was very shocked in the first half by the attitude of the players, the body language, no response, no pride, no unity, no friendship. I was thinking you could put 20 managers on the bench and it won’t change anything at all at the moment."

He added:

"They need to clear something in the dressing room first and then think about the manager afterwards. You can put the best manager on the bench now and he doesn’t get the right answer, there are too many players. It’s a mess and it was embarrassing to watch Chelsea in the first half and I feel sorry for the fans.”

The west London outfit have appointed Lampard as the caretaker manager and the team have under three different managers this season. They have recently been heavily linked with former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino.

