"It's obviously something extraordinary" - Real Madrid star comments on the La Liga giants reportedly refusing to release players for the Olympics

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni has given his take on reports claiming the La Liga giants will prevent their players from heading to this summer's Olympic Games.

L'Equipe reports that Madrid are set to refuse permission to release their players for the Olympics. The international multi-sport event takes place in France from July 26 to August 11.

Tchouameni, 24, is one of three French players in Carlo Ancelotti's squad who are in contention to represent Les Blues at the Olympics. Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe is also being heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Arsenal and Barcelona icon Thierry Henry will take charge of France at the Olympic games in his home country. But, he may have to do without several big guns if Real Madrid refuses to release their players.

Tchouameni made clear his thoughts on potentially playing at the Olympics but was adamant that it was Los Blancos' decision. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"It's obviously something extraordinary. But Real Madrid is our employer, so if they veto it, there's not much to say."

The rules for football at the Olympics state that players must be under the age of 23. Nations have the opportunity to pick three 'wildcard' picks which could see Mbappe, 25, and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, 33, selected.

Tchouameni has been in fine form at the Santiago Bernabeu this season. He's appeared 31 times across competitions, registering two goals and one assist, and has 29 caps for France to his name.

Aurelien Tchouameni is looking for revenge when Real Madrid meet Manchester City in the UCL

Aurelien Tchouameni will be out for revenge against Manchester City.

Madrid will take on Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The two European giants have drawn one another in the competition's knockout stages for the third consecutive season.

City prevailed in last season's semifinals with a resounding 5-1 win on aggregate. Pep Guardiola's men went on to win the trophy to clinch a continental treble.

Tchouameni relishes facing the Cityzens again and insists his side aren't afraid of the reigning European champions. He said (via the source above):

"Man City? We are Real Madrid, we can't be afraid. They knocked us out last year and we'll be out for revenge, we'll want to show Real Madrid is. To be the best, you have to beat the best. We'll take game after game to lift the trophy in June."

Ancelotti's Los Blancos booked their place in the quarterfinals after beating RB Leipzig in the last 16. They secured a 2-1 win on aggregate against the Bundesliga side.

Madrid's first leg encounter with City takes place on April 9 at the Bernabeu with the second on April 17 at the Etihad. The winners will face either Arsenal or Bayern Munich in the semifinals.