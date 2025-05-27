“It’s ok” - Toni Kroos’ words to Luka Modric during warm embrace in final LaLiga game for Real Madrid comes to light

Toni Kroos was in attendance for Real Madrid’s final LaLiga fixture of the 2024–25 season against Real Sociedad on Saturday, May 24, to witness Luka Modrić’s last appearance at the Santiago Bernabéu. The Croatian midfielder was substituted in the second half of the match, and the Los Blancos fans gave him a standing ovation.

As Modrić exited the pitch, he embraced several teammates, and the match was briefly paused to allow players from both teams to form a guard of honor in his tribute. Upon reaching the Real Madrid bench, he shared a warm embrace with former teammate Toni Kroos, who retired at the end of the previous season.

During the emotional moment, the two exchanged words of mutual respect and admiration. Modrić expressed his pride in Kroos, to which the German responded:

"I'm so proud of you. It's ok. Enjoy this moment, you're the best, my friend."

While Saturday's match was Luka Modric’s final match at the Bernabéu, the 39-year-old will not leave the club until after the Club World Cup, which will kick off next month. His departure will bring an end to 13 glittering seasons in the Spanish capital. Additionally, Modric will leave Los Blancos as the most decorated player in his club’s history, with 28 titles to his name.

Modric and Kroos shared the pitch 334 times at Madrid, and they combined for just one goal.

“I knew it was important for him” – Toni Kroos on why he attended the farewell of former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric

Luka Modric’s imminent departure will make him the second legendary player that Real Madrid has lost within a year. Kroos played his last match for Madrid on June 1 and went on to represent Germany in the Euros before retiring from the sport.

After the match on Saturday, Kroos said he was there for Modric’s farewell to show him respect. He stated via Real Madrid Confidencial:

"I just wanted to be there and show him respect for everything he's achieved and for the years together. I hadn't planned to go to the match, but when I read that it would be his last. Also Carlo's, I knew I'd go and be there for him. I knew it was important for him."

In 465 appearances, Kroos scored 28 goals and provided 99 assists for Los Blancos. The German will return to action at the Bernabéu for the match between Los Blancos legends and Borussia Dortmund legends.

