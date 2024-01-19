"It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world" - Former Liverpool star Jordan Henderson reveals reason for joining Ajax

Former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has explained his reason for joining Eredivisie giants Ajax in the ongoing January transfer window.

Henderson, 33, joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq in the summer but enjoyed an underwhelming six months, bagging five assists in 19 games across competitions.

Steven Gerrard's side are out of the title picture in the division, languishing in eighth place, a whopping 28 points behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal (53) after 19 games.

The former Liverpool captain cut short his stay in the Kingdom - terminating his contract by mutual consent - and returned to Europe, joining Ajax on a free transfer earlier this week.

Explaining his decision to join the Amsterdam-based club, Henderson said that he chose them, as they are one of the 'biggest' clubs in the world.

“Why Ajax? Because it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world," said Henderson (as per Ajax's website). "The biggest club in Holland. It felt like a great opportunity for me to try and help a huge club.”

As announced by the Eredivisie giants on their website, Henderson has signed a deal through to the summer of 2026. The 81-capped England international is set to wear the No. 6 jersey at the club.

What did Ajax manager say about former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson's arrival?

Jordan Henderson

Ajax manager John van 't Schip is delighted to welcome a player of Jordan Henderson's pedigree to Amsterdam.

The 33-year-old midfielder has won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup with Liverpool during his decade-long stay at Anfield before he left last summer.

Van 't Schip told the club's website that the team needed an 'experienced midfielder with leadership qualities', elaborating:

"We wanted an experienced midfielder with leadership qualities. Partially due to injuries in the team, we were looking for someone who could step in immediately. Jordan Henderson is that type of player."

"His arrival means a huge enhancement for our squad. Both on and off the pitch, a football player of this calibre is important for our many young players. He’s an English international player and has won the Champions League and many other prizes with Liverpool. I am happy he’s here, and I think it’s very good for our club that he’s an Ajacied from today onwards."

Henderson made nearly 500 appearances for the Reds in 12 seasons at the club, contributing 33 goals.