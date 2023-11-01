“It’s my one disappointment as captain” – John Terry makes honest admission about how he treated star Premier League duo at Chelsea

Chelsea legend John Terry has said that he has some regret over his behavior with Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne during their stints at Stamford Bridge.

Salah and De Bruyne both spent over two years each with the Blues but failed to make it big at the club. They left for greener pastures before returning to the Premier League and are now considered the league's all-time greats.

Terry, who captained Chelsea during Salah and De Bruyne's stints at the club, recently spoke about regretting his behavior with the duo, saying (via Liverpool Echo):

"It's my one disappointment as captain because I think I adapted over time, when those guys were there I was probably very strong, and very disciplined on the group."

He added:

"That was probably the first sign where they needed an arm round the shoulder, a sit down, could I have maybe help them settle in? For those two players [De Bruyne & Salah] especially, to the levels they've gone to, I'm disappointed in myself as captain, that's a regret I have but I'm delighted they've gone on to be what they've been."

Terry explained how hard it was for foreign players like Salah and De Bruyne to adapt to a new country and league, saying:

"I wouldn't have said they would reach the levels they have though [when they were at Chelsea] no chance.

"When all players arrive foreign or English, when they didn't speak the language they had a 20-word document with football terms translated like 'man on', 'let it go', 'one-two', just so they understood when they were on the training pitch that they had the terminology."

He added:

"I think I did all I can, when those boys arrived, I did all I could to help them settle. Once we was over the white line on the pitch, I was probably too hard on them as well."

Terry was made Chelsea's permanent captain back in the 2004-05 season and remained so until 2017.

Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne's journey after leaving Chelsea

Salah joined the Blues from FC Basel in January 2015 but could make just 19 appearances for them across competitions. He made some loan moves before permanently joining AS Roma.

He impressed during his time at the Italian side, urging Liverpool to sign him in 2017. Salah has now become one of the Premier League's all-time greatest wingers, winning numerous trophies. He has scored 196 goals and provided 83 assists in 318 games for Liverpool across competitions.

De Bruyne, meanwhile, joined Chelsea from KRC Genk in January 2012 and made just nine appearances before joining VfB Wolfsburg in 2014. He then joined Manchester City in 2015 and has become one of the greatest Premier League midfielders of all time.

He has scored 96 goals and assisted 153 more in 358 games for City, winning five Premier League titles, among other honors.