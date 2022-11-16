"It’s one of our goals" - Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic says USMNT want to 'change the way the world sees American soccer' at 2022 FIFA World Cup 

USMNT forward Christian Pulisic believes that his side can use the upcoming FIFA World Cup to change how people view American soccer and their team.

The United States team go into the Qatar tournament on the back of some good form. They beat Mexico to win the CONCACAF Nations League in 2020 and beat them again in the Gold Cup last year.

Gregg Berhalter's side qualified for the FIFA World Cup in second place, behind Canada.

Speaking ahead of the competition, USMNT forward and potential captain Pulisic shared their ambitions at the Mundial. He told The Guardian:

“Absolutely, that’s what we’re here to do. Maybe it hasn’t been the top sport back in the States and we want to change the way that the world sees American soccer – it’s one of our goals."

He added:

"We haven’t been at the level of some of these world powerhouses in recent decades, but we’ve had good teams with a lot of heart. We can take it to the next step – a successful World Cup would change a lot.”

USMNT have been drawn alongside England, Iran and Wales in Group B at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They will commence their campaign against Wales on 21 November.

Christian Pulisic sheds light on working with Graham Potter at Chelsea ahead of the FIFA World Cup

While Pulisic has made 18 appearances for Chelsea across competitions this term, he has started just five matches.

Since Graham Potter's appointment as Blues manager following Thomas Tuchel's sacking, Pulisic has started three games across competitions. Speaking about working with the Englishman, the former Borussia Dortmund forward said:

“He’s been good. He’s come in and the way he’s worked with the players and communicated with the players has impressed me the most. We had a great start with him."

He added:

"We’ve had some difficulties in recent weeks but I think he’s working through it and I think the guys have received him quite well. We’re excited. There’s going to be good things going forward.”

Pulisic will hope to have a good FIFA World Cup campaign with USMNT, which might also push him towards a starting spot in Potter's side.

The Chelsea man has scored 21 goals in 52 matches for his national side and is joint-seventh on the all-time scoring list with Bruce Murray.

