“It’s not about one individual” – Kieran Trippier names 4 ‘unbelievable’ Manchester United stars who could trouble Newcastle in cup final

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier has named four key threats Manchester United pose ahead of the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (February 26). The Magpies meet the Red Devils at Wembley in an intriguing cup final.

Erik ten Hag's side have been in brilliant form, sitting third in the league and boasting the most wins of any European side (26). One United player who has been striking gold is Marcus Rashford. The English attacker has bagged 24 goals in 36 games across competitions.

Trippier is happy to see his compatriot back to his best. He named Rashford as one of four Manchester United players he expects to cause problems in the Carabao Cup final. The Newcastle defender told Chronicle Live:

"I know Marcus very well. I'm really happy for him because I've always known how unbelievable he is and he's certainly hit some form."

The former Atletico Madrid full-back then touched on three other Red Devils players he has been particularly impressed with:

"But it's not about one individual - you've got Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Luke Shaw, who's been unbelievable this season as well."

Bruno Fernandes has been in fine form this season, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists in 36 matches. He has been Ten Hag's captain for the majority of the season.

Meanwhile, Casemiro is perhaps Manchester United's best signing of the season. He arrived from Real Madrid last summer for £70 million and has been instrumental for Ten Hag's side. The Brazilian has scored four goals and contributed five assists in 31 appearances.

Luke Shaw is finally starting to get a consistent run of games under his belt after an injury-plagued start to life at Old Trafford. He has appeared 29 times, scoring one goal and creating three assists. He has also filled in at center back during the campaign.

Trippier continued by insisting that Newcastle can't solely concentrate on the four standout players:

"We can't be too focused on them. Obviously, we need to review them, of course, but we need to focus on how we can hurt them. We want to go into that final to win. That's our only priority."

Manchester United's Rashford raring to go ahead of Carabao Cup final

Marcus Rashford is enjoying a stellar season.

Rashford is Manchester United's in-form man, bagging his 23rd and 24th goals of the season in the side's 3-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday (February 19). The English forward is enjoying his best season to date at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils striker doesn't want to slow down the momentum and the impressive run he is on. He told Sky Sports:

"I don't feel like slowing down and always want to improve."

He is also looking forward to the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle and a Europa League second-leg encounter with Barcelona on Thursday (February 23):

"It's still early in the season, we're fighting for a lot of different things and we have another big game in the week to hopefully go through to the next round of the Europa League and then a massive game for us [against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final]."

