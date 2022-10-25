"It's one of those" - Former Chelsea defender takes shots at Liverpool star Thiago for 'strange' injuries

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has hit out at Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara for occasionally picking up bizarre injuries.

Thiago, 31, has established himself as a crucial part of Liverpool's midfield since arriving from Bayern Munich for an initial fee of £20 million in 2020. However, consistent injuries have limited his involvement on the pitch, much to the dismay of Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

A technical operator renowned for his passing and dribbling, the Spaniard missed six matches earlier this season due to a hamstring injury. After returning to action last month, he started seven games across all competitions.

However, he was once again sidelined for his team's recent 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest due to an ear infection.

Speaking to Midnite (via Express), Johnson initially lauded Thiago before raising questions about his concerning injury history. He said:

"It's one of those, Thiago is great when he plays and you wish he could play every week. But he should be fit for every game every week, because he's that player that strolls about and does not sprint, so he shouldn't have as many muscle injuries."

Johnson, who represented Liverpool between 2009 and 2015, added that Thiago often picks up injuries during training sessions. He added:

"Thiago doesn't get hurt in a game is what I mean. Thiago does get some strange injuries and misses games for strange reasons, but he can't be replaced, he just needs to get out there and play."

Speaking ahead of his team's defeat at Nottingham Forest, Klopp provided insight into the reason behind Thiago's absence. He said (via AS):

"Thiago got a bad ear infection last night and there was no chance for him to do anything. We drove him home. The decision was [made] in the moment he woke up and had the pain. The doctor went there and they tried everything, went to the hospital and stuff like this. It didn't work out."

Thiago, who has grown to be irreplaceable due to his creative ability, has missed 51 games for the Reds as a result of either illness or injury.

Chelsea monitoring Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita's contract situation

According to 90min, Chelsea are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita on a free transfer at the end of the ongoing season. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the race.

Keita, 27, has proven to be a headache for Jurgen Klopp and his staff due to a series of niggling injuries. He has only racked up five minutes of action this term, coming in July's Community Shield.

The Guinean is set to be out of contract in June 2023. Overall, Keita has netted 11 goals and contributed seven assists in 117 appearances across competitions for the Merseyside outfit.

