“It’s so over”, “nowhere to be found” - Liverpool fans worried about 25-year-old being named in starting line-up ahead of superstar for Burnley clash

Liverpool fans are concerned about Caoimhin Kelleher coming in as Alisson Becker's replacement in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI against Burnley today (February 10).

Klopp has made four changes to the side that lost 3-1 to Arsenal last Sunday (February 4). The German coach has been forced to tinker with his team amid several players dealing with flu-like symptoms, per Liverpool Echo.

That includes Alisson who has been vital for the Merseysiders this season. The Brazilian goalkeeper has made 21 appearances in the league, keeping seven clean sheets. This has helped Klopp's men challenge for the title and they currently sit second, a point behind leaders Manchester City.

Kelleher comes in as Alisson's replacement having been Liverpool's cup competition goalkeeper this season. The Republic of Ireland international has made 12 appearances across competitions, keeping two clean sheets.

The Irish shot-stopper looked somewhat nervy in the Reds' 3-2 aggregate win against Fulham in the Carabao Cup semifinals. The jury is out on whether he's a viable backup to Alisson.

Nevertheless, Kellher starts in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson in defense.

Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, and Curtis Jones start in midfield.

Diogo Jota joins Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz in attack for the Merseysiders at Turf Moor.

However, fans are worried about Alisson's absence and unsure whether Kelleher will be able to impress.

One fan voiced his concerns:

"Oh no Allison is no where to be found."

Another fan gave a comical response:

"Kellehologram it’s so over."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Klopp being forced to start the Irish goalkeeper:

Liverpool reportedly rejected a £15 million offer from Nottingham Forest for Caoimhin Kelleher

Nottingham Forest tried signing Caoimhin Kelleher.

Kelleher's future at Liverpool is uncertain as he continues to play back up to Alisson. The Irishman has been at Anfield since 2019 and he has just over two years left to run on his contract.

The Daily Mail reports that the Reds turned down a £15 million offer from Nottingham Forest for Kelleher in January. The Merseyside giants value their shot-stopper at £20 million.

The Anfield outfit aren't looking to sell Kelleher who they rate highly. He was part of Klopp's side that won the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup in the 2021-22 campaign.

Klopp dubbed Kellher as 'exceptional' after his penalty shootout heroics in a 3-2 shootout (after 0-0 draw) win against Derby County in the FA Cup in 2022. He became the goalkeeper with the club's best shootout record (4) [via Empire of the Kop]:

"We never hold him back or say, ‘Caoimhin, you can’t play.’ He’s exceptional, absolutely exceptional."

It remains to be seen whether Forest will return for Kellher in the summer. Klopp will no longer be in charge after he announced his departure last month.