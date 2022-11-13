"It's so over" "Should be shipped off the club" - PSG fans lose their minds as new signing starts Ligue 1 clash against Auxerre

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are not pleased to see Carlos Soler in the Parisians' starting line-up to face AJ Auxerre today (13th November).

PSG will face AJ Auxerre at the Parc des Princes in their 15th Ligue 1 match of the season this afternoon. It will also be their final game before club football halts for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

A win against Auxerre would see Les Parisiens increase their lead over second-placed RC Lens to five points. They will also be looking to take their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to 15 matches.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, PSG have announced their starting line-up for the game. Christophe Galtier has notably made three changes to the team that beat FC Lorient 2-1 last weekend.

Hugo Ekitike has been relegated to the bench, with Lionel Messi joining Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in attack. Meanwhile, Nordi Mukiele has come into the starting XI in place of Marquinhos.

Galtier has also opted to make one change in midfield, with Soler replacing Vitinha. The decision, though, has not been well received by a section of PSG supporters. Here is how they reacted to the news on Twitter:

Les Parisiens acquired Soler's services from La Liga club Valencia during the summer transfer window this year. They forked out an initial sum of €18 million to take the player to the Parc des Princes.

The Spaniard has since made 11 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians. He has scored two goals and provided one assist for the club so far.

It now remains to be seen if Soler can prove his doubters wrong by helping the team to a victory over Auxerre today.

How have PSG's opponents Auxerre fared this term?

Auxerre earned promotion to Ligue 1 after finishing third in Ligue 2 last later. They will be hopeful of retaining their top-flight status when the 2022-23 season draws to a close.

Christophe Pelissier's side are currently placed 15th in the league title table after 14 matches. They have 13 points to their name, having won three, drawn four and lost seven of their games so far.

Auxerre go into the match against the Parisians on the back of a 1-1 draw against Troyes. It is worth noting that the club have lost just one of their last four games in the French top flight.

Pelissier and Co. will now be hopeful of earning a shock result over PSG at the Parc des Princes today. A win would see them go 14th in the table, while a draw would likely see them stay 15th.

