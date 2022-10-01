"It's part of the sign up to being a Premier League player" - Graham Potter ready to back Chelsea player who was betrayed by Thomas Tuchel

Graham Potter has revealed he will not judge Chelsea players on what they did at the club before his arrival. The new manager claims Christian Pulisic is among those who have impressed since they started training under him.

Pulisic was not a regular under Thomas Tuchel and has publicly admitted his frustration at being mismanaged by the German boss. The American claims he was betrayed by the former manager, and some decisions left him dumbfounded.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the match against Crystal Palace, Potter was quizzed about Pulisic. The Englishman claimed that the past was a part of every player's career and said:

"I think players go through periods of their careers where they have to suffer a little bit for whatever reason and don't get their gametime that they would like and it's part of the job, it's part of the sign up to being a Premier League player. It's not straightforward to be a regular in a top-four team."

Commenting on the player himself, Potter added:

"I can only comment on him in terms of how he's been with me. Really positive, he's an intelligent guy, articulate, knows how to express himself. My conversation with him has been good and positive, I'm not going to judge anybody on what has happened in the past, I'm going to make my own mind up. Football hopefully decides."

Christian Pulisic claims former Chelsea manager betrayed him

Christian Pulisic is set to release a book later this month in which he has spoken about his career so far. In an extract revealed ahead of the book launch, the American took shots at Thomas Tuchel.

He claims the German manager had rested him against Fulham in the Premier League, following an impressive performance against Real Madrid, as he wanted him fresh for the second leg of the Champions League. However, the American was benched on the matchday with Kai Havertz starting instead.

He wrote:

"I'd had a really good first leg performance and our following match was against Fulham in the league. Tuchel told me that he was resting me for the second leg and as a result I didn't play a single minute in the Fulham game. Then on match day of the second semi, Tuchel tells me he's changed his mind and he's going with Kai [Havertz]. I honestly was dumbfounded and very disappointed."

Pulisic has played six Premier League matches this season, five of them off the bench, but is yet to score or assist this season.

