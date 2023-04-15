"It’s about being patient" - Liverpool target urged to remain at current club 

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has given his thoughts on midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.

Gravenberch, 20, joined the Bavarians from Ajax last summer but has found opportunities hard to come by at the Allianz Arena. He has started just four games out of his total 26 appearances across competitions this season.

As per Sports BILD, Liverpool are highly interested in signing the Dutch midfielder this summer after pulling out of the race for Jude Bellingham. Tuchel, however, believes Gravenberch can fight for a place at Bayern Munich.

Speaking ahead of their Bundesliga clash against Hoffenheim at home on April 15, Tuchel said (via Bavarian Football Works):

“I see his qualities in training. It’s hard to try things now. He’s training well. He’s a No. 8 who can turn and dribble very well. Now it’s about being patient. It’s about fighting to be there. He did well when he was subbed on against Freiburg. I’m not thinking any further than Hoffenheim right now. He’s a candidate to start or to come on during the game.”

Gravenberch has made 21 appearances this season. While he primarily plays as a central midfielder, he has also played as a defensive midfielder and an attacking midfielder this campaign.

Liverpool, who are looking for midfield reinforcements, are interested in signing Gravenberch as the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain look set to leave the club in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp on Trent Alexander-Arnold's position ahead of Liverpool's clash against Leeds United

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was seen in a different role in their 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Anfield last week. The Englishman often drifted into midfield when in possession to help his side build their attack.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of the Reds' match against Leeds United on Monday, April 17, manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about Alexander-Arnold's positioning. He replied (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"Yeah, we have to see. It's just a possibility for us. How I said, we did that before in a lot of moments. In this game, I'm not sure how to say it, but it happened pretty much more often because we wanted it to happen more often. It was different to other times but it's good, it suited him. But we have to see how that fits to other games."

He added:

"So it's absolutely possible that sometimes we will do it and sometimes not. Yeah, that's the situation, that's all. But for him, it was good. Trent, in the second half, with the ball was super-dominant and that was obviously really helpful."

Alexander-Arnold, who has contributed three goals and four assists in attack in 38 games across competitions, has been heavily criticized for his lackadaisical defending this season. Klopp will be hoping that a tactical change in his role will bring the best out of him in the remaining games this season.

Poll : 0 votes