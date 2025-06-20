"It’s a perfect match" - Rasmus Hojlund told to leave Manchester United and join PL rivals

Pat Nevin has urged Rasmus Hojlund to reject a move to Inter Milan and join Manchester United's Premier League rivals instead. He believes a move to Everton, even if it is on loan, would suit the 22-year-old better than heading back to Italy.

Speaking to Spin Genie, Nevin claimed that Hojlund matches the style of play David Moyes wants at his club and believes that a move would help the striker. He added that the Manchester United star is a hard worker, something the Everton boss loves.

"There are some good names out there. The loan market is something Everton have looked at in the past and I think it's something they should revisit again. It gives them all sorts of possibilities as they're not spending £50 million. There are two or three players that they could think about bringing in from Manchester United but Rasmus Hojlund is the one that sticks out," Nevin said.

He continued:

"If you look at his style of play, it's a perfect match with how David Moyes likes to play. While his numbers haven't been great this season, Moyes loves hard workers and that's something you can never complain about in regards to Hojlund. It's not very often David Moyes has had a 20-30 goals-per-season striker. He's had strikers who run in behind and create space to bring others into play, so, if he's available, Hojlund could be a tempting option for Everton to sign on loan."

Hojlund scored just four goals in the Premier League last season despite playing 32 matches. He joined Manchester United for £72 million from Atalanta in 2023.

Rasmus Hojlund told he has no future at Manchester United by former player

Paul Parker was talking to SpilXperten earlier this year and opined that Rasmus Hojlund has no future at Manchester United. He claimed that the striker has been a big disappointment at Old Trafford since joining in 2023 and said:

"I don't believe Rasmus Hojlund has a future at Manchester United. I think he's done at the club. It might start as a loan move, but I find it hard to see him returning. If I had to sum up Hojlund's time at Manchester United, the headline would be that it's been a disappointing stint for him."

Hojlund has played 95 matches for Manchester United in his two seasons at the club. He has scored 26 goals in all competitions, while assisting six times.

