“It’s been perfect since the beginning of the season” – Frank Leboeuf delivers his verdict on Lionel Messi’s future at PSG

Lionel Messi was influential for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) once again, scoring the only goal of the game to help them beat Lyon 1-0 away from home in Ligue 1. Following his impressive outing, former French defender Frank Leboeuf delivered his verdict on the Argentine's future at the Parc des Princes.

Apart from scoring the goal that decided the fate of the encounter, Messi gave a splendid overall performance, dropping deep to keep the opposition defenders on their toes with his smart passing.

After watching the Argentine dazzle for PSG during the match, Frank Leboeuf couldn't help but point out how crucial he is to the team.

“I'm sorry to answer you that way, but especially with what I saw today because Messi has been crucial," the Frenchman said on ESPN.

"Of course he got that goal, but you can see that in the middle of the park, he does his job when they get the ball back and make sure that he served the others very well."

After enduring a slow start to life at PSG last season, Lionel Messi looks determined to silence his critics this term. The Argentine has raised the level of his performances significantly, recording an impressive six goals and eight assists in 11 appearances across all competitions so far.

Leboeuf went on to comment on Lionel Messi's future at PSG following what he described as a perfect start to the season. According to him, the Argentine needs to take some time to reflect on whether to continue at the Parc des Princes or not.

“Always gets into the position where he can be seen and served as well. I mean, it's been perfect since the beginning of the season.

"It's for him the time to take the time and see how it works and if he wants to carry on with Paris or see something elsewhere,” he said.

What's next for Lionel Messi and PSG?

The attacker continues with his fine form.

The Argentine is expected to link-up with his national team colleagues during the international break as they prepare to face Honduras and Jamaica on September 24 and 28, respectively.

He'll then return to action with PSG on October 1 when they lock horns with OGC Nice in a Ligue 1 encounter at the Parc des Princes.

