"It's not a performance like us; we are very sad" - PSG midfielder apologises to fans after 2-0 Ligue 1 defeat to Rennes 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Vitinha has apologised to the club's fans following the team's shock 2-0 Ligue 1 loss to Stade Rennes at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (March 18). Christophe Galtier's men suffered their fourth league defeat of the season, piling on the pressure on the French manager.

Rennes became the first team to win at the Parc des Princes in the league since April 2021. It was a terrible day for the Parisians who are at rock-bottom following their UEFA Champions League last 16 exit to Bayern Munich.

Karl Toko Ekambi opened the scoring in the 45th minute with a superb strike after taking the ball down on his chest. His fierce effort gave PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma no chance. Ex-Parisian striker Arnaud Kalimuendo compounded his former side's woes in the 48th minute, tapping in from close range.

Vitinha, who played the full 90 minutes, was quick to apologise to the Parc des Princes faithful following the disappointing defeat. He said (via Get French Football News):

"Sorry to the fans, who are always there. It's not a performance like us; we are very sad."

The Ligue 1 title is PSG's last chance to win silverware this season. Speculation is growing over Galtier's future, as his side continue to stumble across competitions. They crashed out of the Coupe de France to Marseille in the Round of 16 last month. Galtier's side then exited the Champions League after a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Bayern.

PSG boss Galtier denies reports of rift with Lionel Messi after Argentinian leaves training early

Galtier quashes reports over Messi altercation.

Galtier had to fight back claims that an altercation had ensued between himself and Messi during PSG's training session. The Argentine great left training a day before the Rennes defeat.

The French coach was asked about a potential clash between himself and the attacker. Hereponded that Messi had picked up an issue with his adductor:

"A mess with Messi? I don't expect your question. On Wednesday, in the middle of the session, Leo felt a gene in the adductor. He shortened the training session."

Galtier added:

"The next day, he stayed to care with the staff. Then he was able to follow the last two sessions with the group. Nothing happened between Leo and the group or between Leo and myself."

Messi played in the loss to Rennes but was at the receiving end of boos from Parisians fans. His contract is still yet to be renewed, and he's another PSG player whose future is up in the air.

Poll : 0 votes