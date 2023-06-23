"It's my personal life and I do what I want" - PSG star Neymar Jr hits back at critics questioning his lifestyle

Known for his phenomenal prowess on the football pitch and controversial lifestyle off it, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar once again finds himself in the spotlight. The winger, who seldom shies away from controversy, recently spoke out against his critics without mincing words.

Earlier, he confessed to a lapse of judgement in his recent public apology to his pregnant partner Bruna Biancardi. This admission followed a wave of scandalous reports suggesting that the footballer had been unfaithful to the well-known model and actress, currently in her fifth month of pregnancy.

The PSG winger was alleged to have maintained an affair with Fernanda Campos, a high-profile blogger and influencer. The headlines have been focused on this situation, with many slamming him for cheating on his pregnant partner.

However, Neymar has held his ground and maintained a defiant stance in a fiery response to his detractors.

He revealed to Band Sports (via GOAL):

“I never run away from any accusation. Rather, the opposite. I always hit my chest and say 'You can charge me'. I know my talent, I know what I can do. Football is not individual. If it was individual, I would have already achieved all my goals, but it is not.

"Obviously the load is very high because of my name. Both on the field and outside. Sometimes, I don't agree with a lot of criticism because it's my personal life and I do what I want. On the pitch, you can speak freely.”

The forward had an impressive domestic season with the Parisians, where he managed a remarkable 13 goals and 11 assists in 20 league appearances.

PSG's next manager Luis Enrique has already communicated with Neymar

Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique is set to step into the managerial boots at the French capital, instigating a reunion with his former Barcelona player Neymar Jr. It has now been revealed (via PSGTalk) that Enrique has already initiated communication with the Brazilian star.

The 53-year-old, fresh from his stint managing the Spain national team, is said to have placed a high premium on an exemplary lifestyle, following revelations of the forward's infidelity.

He is said to be looking forward to working with the Samba superstar in the upcoming season. However, he is also prepared to wave goodbye to Neymar if the winger is unhappy with life at PSG.

The ball is now in Neymar's court, who, according to reports, harbours a deep-seated desire to return to Barcelona if the stars align this summer.

However, a homecoming to the Catalan side seems like a lofty aspiration. Considering the Spanish giants' financial constraints, the odds are stacked against a reunion with the 31-year-old.

