"It’s a pity" - Antonio Conte reacts to Chelsea's complicated current situation

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte believes it's a pity that his former club Chelsea find themselves in the situation they're in, following the imposition of sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Statement also reports that “new contracts, player transfers or merchandise sales for Chelsea have been prohibited”. Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been officially sanctioned. All UK assets frozen: sale of the club on hold. No merchandise or ticket sale allowed.Statement also reports that “new contracts, player transfers or merchandise sales for Chelsea have been prohibited”. Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been officially sanctioned. All UK assets frozen: sale of the club on hold. No merchandise or ticket sale allowed. 🚨 #CFCStatement also reports that “new contracts, player transfers or merchandise sales for Chelsea have been prohibited”. https://t.co/UYX7NaMO1f

Owing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent imposition of sanctions on Russian oligarchs, Abramovich recently announced his intention to sell the club. However, with sanctions now being levied against him as well, the club's sale has effectively been blocked. Furthermore, Chelsea will not be allowed to profit as they are barred from conducting player transfers and offering current players new contracts. They are also disallowed from selling merchandise or matchday tickets, with only season ticket holders being permitted to attend games. Despite a special license from the government to continue operating, the Blues will undeniably be crippled by the plethora of restrictions.

Antonio Conte, who managed the Stamford Bridge-based club between 2016 and 2018 and even won the Premier League title in the 2016-17 season, sympathized with his former club upon hearing the news.

Martyn Ziegler @martynziegler Massive news: Roman Abramovich sanctioned. All UK assets frozen. Chelsea can still operate under a special licence but sale now on hold. Club will not be allowed to sell any more tickets - only season ticket holders can go to games for the foreseeable future. Massive news: Roman Abramovich sanctioned. All UK assets frozen. Chelsea can still operate under a special licence but sale now on hold. Club will not be allowed to sell any more tickets - only season ticket holders can go to games for the foreseeable future.

Conte was asked for his two cents on his former club's situation in a press conference ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's clash against Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend. Responding to the question, he said:

"Honestly I have just listened to this situation. This morning we had a training session. It is not easy, is not easy. Honestly, it’s a pity, also because I was coach in this club, in Chelsea, I enjoyed two seasons. Also, I won two titles, I worked in this club. It’s a pity to listen to this situation, it’s not simple for the players, it’s not simple for Thomas Tuchel, for the fans, for the whole environment, Chelsea environment."

He continued:

"Honestly, I hope that in general, that this situation between Russia and Ukraine is going to finish, and to find a peace, because it’s too important. And then, other situations that are coming, from this conflict. I think that it’s not right. I hope for the best, for this club. Because I worked in this club, I enjoyed the two seasons. For sure, I love the team, the club, that I worked in the past. Every team that worked in the past I love. I hope for the best for them."

Futures of Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea players drowned in uncertainty

Norwich City v Chelsea - Premier League

If Chelsea are indeed banned from buying players or even retaining several of their current players, improving the squad and competing for top honors will be rendered almost impossible. As such, coach Thomas Tuchel and the club's current crop of players could question their allegiance to the club in favor of their own futures.

Sanctions are usually intended to stay in place for prolonged periods of time, and continued limbo until the end of the season (and beyond) could spell deep trouble for the club. Although the Blues are in constant discussions with the UK government on how to proceed, one would think that should these rules remain in place, a mass exodus of players may not be the most unlikely outcome.

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh