“It’s a pity" - Roberto Mancini laments Italy's need to participate in play-offs, remains optimistic Azzurri can win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Italy manager Roberto Mancini has expressed his disappointment at not securing automatic qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Mancini has acknowledged all the shortcomings that significantly halted Italy's road to the World Cup. The 56-year-old coach is especially disappointed by his team's lack of attacking prowess despite dominating possession.

Speaking to RAI Sport (via Goal) after their game against Northern Ireland, Mancini said:

“We can’t do anything about it now, we have this game in March and will try to give our best. At the moment, we are struggling to score goals, despite dominating possession and the initiative. Northern Ireland put everyone in defence and we struggle to break sides like that down."

Mancini believes Italy should have secured World Cup qualification long before the final game of the group phase. However, the former Manchester City and Inter Milan coach is optimistic about their chances of making it through from the playoffs. Mancini added:

“It’s a pity, because we should’ve sealed the group long before it came to this. We just need to rediscover what characterised us up until today. We had two missed penalties in the decisive matches, so that shows we had the chances to win. Now we prepare for March and we go into the play-offs confident. We’ll book our place in the World Cup in March and hopefully win the tournament too.”

Switzerland qualify for the FIFA World Cup following Italy's draw against Northern Ireland

Italy could only manage a 0-0 draw against Northern Ireland, which meant that Switzerland were able to secure automatic qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Both Italy and Switzerland were level on 15 points going into their respective games. The Swiss played Bulgaria at home whilst Italy traveled to take on Northern Ireland.

Switzerland's comfortable 4-0 win over Bulgaria saw them leapfrog Italy to secure a berth in next year's FIFA World Cup. The Swiss have now qualified for their fifth consecutive FIFA World Cup. Italy, on the other hand, will have to go through the playoffs for a second straight qualification campaign.

It is worth noting that the Euro 2020 winning side also failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup after they were beaten by Sweden in the playoffs.

Italy are not the only European giants who will need to make it through the playoffs. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will also have to navigate their way through the playoffs after Fernando Santos' team suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Serbia yesterday.

CR7 Rap Rhymes @cr7raprhymes European WC play offs feature:



Portugal 🇵🇹

Italy 🇮🇹

Poland 🇵🇱

Sweden 🇸🇪

Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Russia 🇷🇺

Austria 🇦🇹

Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Czech Republic 🇨🇿

North Macedonia 🇲🇰



And they'll be joined by two more teams out of Finland, Ukraine, Netherlands, Norway or Turkey European WC play offs feature:Portugal 🇵🇹Italy 🇮🇹Poland 🇵🇱Sweden 🇸🇪Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Russia 🇷🇺Austria 🇦🇹Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Czech Republic 🇨🇿North Macedonia 🇲🇰And they'll be joined by two more teams out of Finland, Ukraine, Netherlands, Norway or Turkey

