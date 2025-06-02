"It's a pity" – Tony Cascarino shares disappointment with 25-year-old Chelsea star not playing regularly now

Ex-Chelsea star Tony Cascarino has asserted that he is disappointed to not see Reece James feature regularly for the Blues in the 2024-25 term.

James, 25, made only 11 appearances in all competitions for the Blues in the 2023-24 season on either side of his hamstring surgery. The Chelsea captain played in 27 overall outings, including 18 starts, under new head head Enzo Maresca last campaign.

Discussing James' displays for his boyhood team in the 2024-25 season, Cascarino expressed his honest thoughts. He said on talkSPORT (h/t The Chelsea Chronicle):

"It's a pity Reece James is not playing two games a week. He looks like he's playing one and if he plays one he's not going to play in the game midweek because he's still recovering from a very bad injury. But Reece James is a terrific full-back when you see him at his best. He's a real handful for lots of teams."

James, whose current deal will run out in June 2028, was often benched by Malo Gusto and Moises Caicedo last season. He registered two goals and as many assists in 1,518 minutes of first-team action for the Blues in the recently concluded term.

Chelsea urged to not sign 25-year-old

Ex-Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair has asserted his former outfit should not permanently sign Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho. He said (h/t Metro):

"The Blues do need a right-footed player on the left-hand side so Jadon is definitely one for them to seriously consider. He has the quality, he has plenty of experience, but I am not sure he has the all-around game for them to get to the next level and win the Premier League, which has to be the aim for the club. So I don't see him being the answer."

Sancho, who could be sent back if Chelsea pay £5 million to Manchester United, made 41 total appearances for the Blues last term. He registered five goals and 10 assists in the process.

Expand Tweet

Sinclair continued by insisting the Blues should rope in Morgan Rogers:

"I like Morgan Rogers at Aston Villa. There is definite need to add more established quality to this young squad. [The Blues] got Champions League football, which was the aim, but now if they want to challenge for the Premier League then they need more strength in depth."

Rogers, 22, found the back of the net 14 times and recorded 15 assists in 54 games across competitions for Aston Villa in the 2024-25 campaign.

