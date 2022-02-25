"It's pleasant when you see him play" - Franck Ribery tags PSG's Kylian Mbappe as the strongest player in world football

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has gone from strength to strength since his senior debut for AS Monaco in 2015. He won the Ligue 1 title with the latter in the 2016-17 season before being signed by the Parisien club for around €145 million.

The Frenchman has grown into one of the best forwards in world fooball. Bayern Munich legend and former France international Franck Ribery is of the same opinion.

In a recent interview with Sky Italia, Ribery heaped praise on the 23-year-old, saying:

"Mbappé is the strongest in general, he knows he has great qualities but he doesn't let himself be taken down. He does his job, he plays, he has fun. It's a pleasure for him and it's pleasant when you see him play."

The PSG star has been in fine form this season as well. He has scored 22 goals and made 16 assists in just 33 appearances in all competitions this season. Overall, he has scored 154 goals and made 77 assists in 204 appearances for the Parisien club.

His contract with PSG expires in the summer of 2022 and he is likely to join Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe will hope to win a Champions League title with PSG before leaving

The Ligue 1 giants have tried multiple times to get the French star to sign a new contract but that hasn't happened so far. He looks set to leave the club with Real Madrid the expected destination.

Liverpool are also reportedly interested in signing him.

Los Blancos Live @LosBlancos_Live ) Kylian Mbappé has rejected a blank check from PSG. It exceeded €90M gross in August, and the promise of a guaranteed sports project. Last week there was at least one meeting to discuss the issue. #Transfers ) Kylian Mbappé has rejected a blank check from PSG. It exceeded €90M gross in August, and the promise of a guaranteed sports project. Last week there was at least one meeting to discuss the issue. @MarioCortegana (🌕) Kylian Mbappé has rejected a blank check from PSG. It exceeded €90M gross in August, and the promise of a guaranteed sports project. Last week there was at least one meeting to discuss the issue. @MarioCortegana #Transfers 🚨🚨 https://t.co/RFZcvAMf5t

But the 23-year-old forward will look to win the elusive Champions League title with PSG this season before moving on from the club.

The French giants have a 1-0 advantage going into the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Real Madrid on March 9. It took an injury-time strike from Mbappe to break the deadlock in the first leg.

The Paris-based side reached the final in 2020 but were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich. Now with the trio of Lionel Messi, Mbappe and Neymar at their disposal, they will hope to win the title before the Frenchman leaves in the summer.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava