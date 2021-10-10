“It’s a pleasure to be his coach” - Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea star deserves to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes star midfielder Jorginho deserves to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

Speaking at the Trento Sport Festival, the German tactician praised Jorginho for his intelligence and vision on the football pitch. He added that he is happy to be coaching such a great talent.

The 48-year-old said:

“Jorginho deserves to win the Ballon d'Or, He is a very intelligent player and it is a pleasure to be his coach. He has a great vision of football."

Despite wanting one of his own Chelsea players to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or, Tuchel has admitted that he is not a fan of individual awards. He believes it is difficult to compare players who play in different positions and carry out different roles.

Tuchel added:

“For me individual prizes do not have great significance, it is impossible to make a real comparison between several players of different roles. I would like one of my players to win it because I would know what the effect would be.”

“Then Jorginho is a good person and an excellent player, but in general it is not the most important thing.”

Chelsea have five players who have been nominated for the 2021 Ballon d'Or. These players are Mason Mount, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Romelu Lukaku and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Out of all of these players, Jorginho is one of the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or following a successful 2020-21 season for both club and country.

Jorginho helped Chelsea to their second Champions League title before playing a vital role in guiding Italy to Euro 2020 glory against England.

Jorginho could become the first Chelsea player to win the Ballon d'Or

Despite being one of the most successful clubs in recent history, Chelsea have never had a Ballon d'Or winner. The closest a Chelsea player came to lifting the prestigious award was back in 2005 when Frank Lampard came second to Barcelona's Ronaldinho.

Jorginho could break the duck for Chelsea but is facing tough competition for the 2021 Ballon d'Or. Argentina and PSG forward Lionel Messi is still regarded as the outright favorite for this year's award, while Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski is also among the mix.

The 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place on the 29th of November 2021 in Paris, with former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba being one of the hosts.

It is worth noting that the Ballon d'Or ceremony is happening after a year's absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

