“It's possible it is done today” - Chelsea edge closer to confirming Thomas Tuchel’s replacement

Evening Standard journalist Nizaar Kinsella has claimed that Chelsea are close to appointing Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter as the club's new manager.

The Blues are looking for a new manager after co-owner Todd Boehly sacked Thomas Tuchel following a difficult start to the season. While the decision to dismiss the man who led the club to Champions League glory less than 18 months ago came as a shock, Chelsea appear to be moving quickly.

Kinsella has claimed that the west London club have contacted Potter over the role and that an appointment could be made as early as today. He also reports that Mauricio Pochettino, who has been out of work since being sacked by PSG in the summer, is in the running for the role.

Kinsella tweeted:

"This is moving at quite some pace. It's possible it is done today."

Sky Sports have claimed that Brighton have given the 47-year-old Englishman permission to speak to the two-time European champions.

Potter is considered by many to be one of the most promising managers in English football, having guided the Seagulls to their highest-ever league finish last term. Brighton currently lie fourth in the Premier League, having won four of their opening six games of the season.

The South Coast side have been praised for their excellent recruitment and the attractive style of football they play.

Jamie Carragher 'not sure' if Graham Potter is the right fit for Chelsea

The Blues are well known for sacking managers at a rapid rate, which makes Carragher believe that Potter should be careful while picking his next club.

Potter has been dubbed a future England manager and when Carragher was asked about him potentially moving to Stamford Bridge, he told Sky Sports:

"It's a very ruthless club and I'm not sure [Graham Potter] is the right fit - maybe Chelsea are saying they want to do things differently in the future in terms of having a coach in charge rather than a manager or they do things behind the scenes differently.

"But if I was Graham Potter, I would find that very hard to believe that they're going to do things differently. They've just got rid of a manager six games into the season.

Contacts ongoing between Chelsea and Brighton for Graham Potter, as he's the priority option — Mauricio Pochettino has been proposed to Todd Boehly as available option in the four-names list.

"It's a huge step up in his managerial career and Chelsea are still one of the top clubs. They are still world champions right now, but you fear for Graham Potter that he'll be in the same boat as every other Chelsea manager has for the last 10 years, unless he gets results instantly they'll be getting themselves another new manager in 12 months."

