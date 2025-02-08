“It’s practically the same as what used to happen at Barcelona” - Jordi Alba offers interesting take on football alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Jordi Alba believes it is a privilege for the opposition to play against Inter Miami teammate Lionel Messi. The former Barcelona teammates have been reunited at the Chase Stadium, with both of them joining the Herons in the summer of 2023.

Alba shared the pitch 345 times with La Pulga for the Catalans, winning 238 and losing 47. They contributed 34 goals together.

That partnership has shown no signs of slowing down across the Atlantic. The Spaniard has played 30 times with Lionel Messi for Inter Miami to date, contributing seven goals. They have won 18 games and lost five.

Speaking to The Athletic, Jordi Alba insisted that just like at Barcelona, MLS teams also like to sit back and defend deep while playing against the Argentinean.

“Other teams try everything they can to stop Leo. In the end, stopping him is difficult. But they show a lot of respect to him, to all of us. For them, it’s also a privilege to be able to play against Leo. It’s not every day you get to share a pitch with the best player in history,” said Alba.

He continued:

“It’s a bit different in MLS than at Barcelona. But when I arrived, honestly, I found the level was pretty good. Teams playing us tend to sit back and defend. It’s practically the same as what used to happen at Barca.”

Lionel Messi's contract with Inter Miami expires at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

How many trophies has Lionel Messi won with Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi has transformed Inter Miami's fortunes since joining the club as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Argentinean joined a struggling team and helped them win the Leagues Cup in his debut campaign. It was the first trophy in the Herons' history.

Last season, La Pulga missed multiple games due to injuries and international commitment. However, he still managed to finish the campaign with 23 goals and 13 assists from 25 games across competitions.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner powered Inter Miami to the top of the Eastern Conference table, helping them win the Supporters' Shield. However, the Herons failed to progress beyond the first round in the MLS Cup. The Florida-based have since made multiple changes to their roster, while also roping in Javier Mascherano as Gerardo Martino's replacement.

