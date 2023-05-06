“It’s pretty clear he has a big talent” – Frank Lampard singles out Chelsea star for special praise after win against Bournemouth

Chelsea's interim manager Frank Lampard couldn't hide his admiration for defender Benoit Badiashile after the team's impressive 3-1 win against Bournemouth on Saturday, May 6. The victory, which snapped a six-match losing streak across all competitions, was a much-needed boost for the struggling Blues.

The thrilling match saw Conor Gallagher's opener for Chelsea canceled out by Bournemouth's Matias Vina, leaving the sides level until the final moments. Late goals from Badiashile and Joao Felix ultimately secured the victory, sparking ecstatic celebrations among the away supporters.

Since returning to Chelsea as caretaker manager, Lampard has faced a challenging journey. However, the team's performance on Saturday gave him plenty to be pleased about, particularly the exceptional showing from Badiashile.

Lampard praised the young defender, saying (via Football London):

"I think we all saw Benoit today and it's pretty clear he has a big talent."

Seizing his opportunity, Badiashile delivered a commanding performance alongside Thiago Silva in the heart of Chelsea's defense. The 22-year-old left-footed centre-back showcased his skills, eventually netting a crucial goal that put the Blues on the path to victory.

Despite joining in the New Year, Badiashile has only made 10 appearances for the Blues. His omission from the Champions League squad was a contentious decision, but his recent performance has undoubtedly caught the attention of fans and pundits alike.

Chelsea secure first win under Lampard, ending six-match losing streak with 3-1 victory over Bournemouth

In a morale-boosting performance, Chelsea claimed their first victory since March 11 and their first win under interim boss Frank Lampard, defeating Bournemouth 3-1 at the Vitality Stadium. The team entered the match with the risk of matching an unwanted club record of seven consecutive losses across all competitions.

However, Conor Gallagher's early header and late goals from Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix ensured the Blues left the south coast with a much-needed triumph. Bournemouth fought back after Gallagher's opener, leveling the score with Matias Vina's brilliant strike that soared past Kepa Arrizabalaga into the top corner.

Despite their resilience, the hosts failed to counter Badiashile's goal, and their first loss in three games was sealed when substitute Felix netted the Blues' third. The victory marked the end of Lampard's losing streak in his 100th Premier League match as a manager.

With this win, the Blues climbed to 11th in the table, three points and three positions above the Cherries, who now sit in 14th place.

Poll : 0 votes