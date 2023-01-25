"It's pretty complicated" - Mikel Arteta pinpoints position Arsenal are looking to address before transfer deadline 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up on the position he's looking to address before the transfer window closes.

The Gunners are enjoying a phenomenal season, leading second-placed Manchester City by five points after 19 games, with a game in hand. Arteta's side have made two additions to their side during the ongoing transfer window to sustain their title push.

The north London giants have signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion and Jakub Kiwior from Spezia this month. However, Arteta wants to continue exploring options to bolster his squad.

DailyAFC @DailyAFC Mikel Arteta 3 years ago on full backs passing to wide players. #afc Mikel Arteta 3 years ago on full backs passing to wide players. #afc https://t.co/oVzf145NlI

The Gunners boss wants to add depth to his midfield ranks but understands that it might not be possible. He said, as quoted by Football.London:

"If anything else is available that can make us better, we will look at it. Well, we need some more cover in midfield ideally, if we can. In this market, it’s pretty complicated to do that. The most important thing is that we get the performances and the time on the pitch that we need with the players we have available today that are already really good."

Mohamed Elneny has been out of action for quite some time, and regardless of his availability, Arsenal were linked with a host of midfielders. They have been linked with Everton's Amadou Onana and Brighton's Moises Caicedo.

Emmanuel Petit talks up Arsenal's pursuit Ivan Fresneda

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has given his opinion on the Gunners' pursuit of the highly rated Ivan Fresneda. The 18-year-old defender, who plies his trade for Real Valladolid, has been linked with a switch to the Emirates as Arteta looks to tighten things up at the back.

The youngster has been a key player for the Liga outfit this season, making 12 appearances across competitions and amassing 834 minutes of playing time. Petit has urged his former club to make a move for the Spaniard. The former French midfielder said in an interview with Sportingpost:

"He’s powerful and has good technique. He gets forward well and has great energy."

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Arsenal are leading the race to sign Iván Fresneda from Real Valladolid! Reports, Arsenal are leading the race to sign Iván Fresneda from Real Valladolid! Reports, @DiMarzio 🚨 Arsenal are leading the race to sign Iván Fresneda from Real Valladolid! Reports, @DiMarzio. https://t.co/Cmm3TZgZWO

Petit continued:

"On Sunday, Ben White was in a bit of trouble against Rashford, and I think Arteta made the right decision taking him off at half time. I think Arteta and his team understand they have a jewel in their hands with this young team, and they represent the future of the Premier League. They have improved so much."

The Frenchman has commended Arteta for improving the team, saying:

"What is the meaning of being a manager? To improve the individual and collective quality of the team and this is exactly what Arteta has done. I remember all the criticism that Arteta received at the beginning, but look at where they are now."

Petit also lauded the Gunners for supporting Arteta:

"I’m so happy with the strategy of the club, and of Arteta and the board. It’s so different now with the money some clubs are able to spend. If you look at Arsenal they are taking the right decisions. I don’t see anyone doing any better than them!"

The Gunners are looking to win their first league title since 2004.

