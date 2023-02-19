"It's a pretty flat dressing room" - Ben Chilwell sends message after Chelsea's loss to Southampton

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has stressed the need for the Blues to turn things around following their demoralizing defeat to Southampton.

Chelsea hosted Southampton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday, February 18. They went into the match looking to register their first win in five games in all competitions.

However, things did not go according to plan for the Blues as they succumbed to a disappointing 1-0 loss. A free-kick goal from James Ward-Prowse saw a manager-less Southampton claim all three points in London.

It is worth noting that Chelsea have only won one of their 10 matches in all competitions since the turn of the year. They face the risk of missing out on UEFA Champions League football next season as they sit 10th in the league table, 10 points adrift of the top four.

Speaking after the loss to Southampton, Chilwell admitted that the Blues are not performing well enough at the moment. He also conceded that the mood in the camp is poor before stressing the need to turn things around as soon as possible. He said on BBC [via @AbsoluteChelsea on Twitter]:

"It's not good enough. We need to win these games. It's a pretty flat dressing room at the moment. The only people that can turn it around is ourselves."

Chilwell was notably named in Potter's starting line-up to face the Saints on Saturday. It was his first Premier League start in almost four months. Nevertheless, he could not prevent his team from suffering a defeat.

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur next

The Blues will be hopeful of bouncing back from their five-match winless run when they return to action. They are scheduled to face Tottenham Hotspur away from home in the league on Sunday, February 26.

Spurs notably sit fifth in the table with 39 points to their name, having won 12, drawn three, and lost eight of their 23 matches so far. While a clash with Potter's side is on the horizon, they are set to face West Ham United this evening (February 19).

The Stamford Bridge outfit will then lock horns with relegation-battlers Leeds United at home on March 4. They will be hopeful of returning to form before the second leg of their UEFA Champions League tie with Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Dortmund in the first leg of the tie in Germany last week. The second leg will take place in London on March 7.

