"It's a privilege to play with all these great players" - Vitinha dubs PSG attacker as a 'phenomenon' ahead of UCL clash against Benfica 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Vitinha recently heaped praise on teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Vitinha joined the club this summer as he made a move from Portuguese powerhouse Porto. The midfielder has since made 13 appearances for the Parisians.

The 22-year-old appeared in front of the press ahead of his team's clash against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on October 11. He held forward Mbappe in high regard, saying (via RMC Sport):

"It's a privilege to play with all these great players. Kylian is a phenomenon. We're here to help him and he's here to help us too."

Mbappe has been in scintillating form so far this campaign. In 12 games for the Parisians in all competitions, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has scored 11 goals.

Vitinha further went on to talk about the nervous midset of his team heading into the clash against Benfica. The French club have drawn in both of their last two games. To add to that, Sergio Ramos was sent off during their clash against Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 on October 9.

Here's what he added:

"It's linked to the last game, the fact that we had a little trouble, the exclusion of Sergio Ramos. I don't think it was due to pressure from the club. It was the frustration of not succeeding to score or win. We shouldn't focus on that."

He further said:

"We have to talk less. If you're performing, you just have to play. That's what I try to do. The secret is hard work. You have to believe in your abilities."

PSG coach Christophe Galtier opened up on the relationship between Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe

PSG superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

PSG coach Christophe Galtier recently squashed rumors that superstar forwards Neymar Jr. and Mbappe have a distant relationship off the field.

Here's what the PSG coach said to the press ahead of the clash against Benfica:

"The relationship between Ney and Kylian really exists. We have to be able to have other varieties in the game as well, otherwise it's easier for the opponent to block us. When Leo is present, he comes back to the game a lot. Inside, it means that our attack can lean to the left."

He added:

"We worked on a distribution of positions. The relationship between Ney and Kylian has existed for five years. We have often seen Ney as a passer for Kylian."

