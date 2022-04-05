"It's probably best for him to move on" - Wayne Rooney urges Manchester United star to leave Old Trafford

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has suggested that Paul Pogba may be better off leaving the club.

The 29-year-old's future is uncertain with his contract at the Premier League side set to expire in the summer.

SkySports reports that the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Juventus have reportedly been in touch with his representatives over a move.

Rooney believes it may be for the best if Pogba leaves Old Trafford. The Frenchman has failed to live up to expectations, according to the former United striker.

Rooney told SkySports:

“I think it’s probably got to a point now where I think it’s probably best for him to move on now. I think if Paul is honest with himself he probably hasn’t had the impact he would have liked since he returned to Manchester United."

Pogba is a huge part of the France national team set-up, having been instrumental in their World Cup win in 2018.

Rooney believes he's a different player for his country, saying in this regard:

"I watch him play for France and he’s a completely different player. The ability, vision and control of the game is there every game for France. It just hasn’t quite worked at Manchester United for him and I think there’s really a few players they need to let go.”

Wayne Rooney on why Paul Pogba hasn't had an impact at Manchester United

Rooney played with Pogba during the latter stages of his United career

The current Derby County manager was asked why he believed Pogba hadn't had the influence on the United side that many had expected when he rejoined the club in 2015.

Pogba has played under current interim boss Ralf Rangnick, caretaker Michael Carrick, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho during his time at the club.

Rooney believes it comes down to a lack of a settled manager as to why things haven't turned out so well for the Frenchman at Manchester United.

Rooneysaid:

"There hasn't been a settled manager there probably since Sir Alex Ferguson. I think whoever comes in, they need to give them time. Need to give them time to build a relationship with players."

Pogba has had a tumultuous period with previous managers, particularly Jose Mourinho, of whom the midfielder was embroiled in an infamous clash.

The former Juventus midfielder recently spoke to Le Figaro where he claimed that he didn't know if he had a role at the club as a result of the change in coaching, saying:

"It’s simple with France, I play and I play in my position – I know my role and I feel the confidence of the coach and the players. It’s normal to feel a difference at Manchester United because it’s hard to be consistent when you often have a change to your position, or the team system, or your partners."

