"It’s probably the game they need" - Interesting scoreline predicted for Arsenal vs Manchester United by Mark Lawrenson

Mark Lawrenson has backed Arsenal to beat Manchester United when the two Premier League rivals meet this Sunday (September 3).

The Gunners host the Red Devils at the Emirates looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season. Mikel Arteta's men have beaten Nottingham Forest 2-1, Crystal Palace 1-0 and drew 2-2 with Fulham last time out.

They face Erik ten Hag's Reds who have been questionable at the start of the campaign. They were somewhat fortunate to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in their opener. However, they then suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur before securing a 3-2 comeback win against Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool legend Lawrenson expects Arsenal to win at home as he reckons United are in troubled waters. He told Paddy Power that it's the perfect game for the Gunners after their draw against Fulham:

"Everybody was moaning that Mikel Arteta played Thomas Partey at right back in the 2-2 draw with Fulham last weekend. Manchester United beat them last time but I’m going to go for Arsenal to turn the tables. It’s probably the game they need after a bit of a semi upset last week as United are all over the place at the moment. Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United."

The Red Devils beat the Gunners at this stage last season, securing a 3-1 win at Old Trafford and ending Arteta's side's unbeaten run. Many expected Manchester United to put up a better showing to start this campaign but they have made yet another stuttering start.

Rasmus Hojlund set to debut for Manchester United against Arsenal

Rasmus Hojlund could make his first Manchester United appearance this Sunday.

Ten Hag finally got the center-forward he desired when United signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for £72 million earlier this summer. However, the Danish striker is yet to play for his side due to a back injury.

Hojlund, 20, is touted as one of Europe's most exciting forwards and was also in PSG's sights. He bagged 10 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions last season.

Ten Hag will have Hojlund to call upon this Sunday as he has confirmed the Denmark international will be available. He said:

"Yes (he's available). So he had a good training week; so, tomorrow, we have final training, but he's doing well. He's responded well. So he will be available for Sunday's game."

Manchester United have looked timid in attack with Marcus Rashford yet to hit last season's form. He bagged 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions.

Thus, Hojlund's return is crucial for Ten Hag as his side look to get their season truly going with a big victory against Arsenal. Hojlund could be immediately thrown into the starting lineup to allow Rashford to move to his preferred left wing.