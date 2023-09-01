Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag provides big update on Rasmus Hojlund ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Rasmus Hojlund is set to make his debut against Arsenal.

Hojlund, 20, arrived at Old Trafford from Serie A side Atalanta earlier this summer in a £72 million deal. However, the Danish striker has been unable to make an appearance for the Red Devils since his move due to a back injury.

Ten Hag has good news for fans as he has given a positive update on Hojlund's availability for his side's clash with Arsenal on Sunday (September 3). He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Yes (he's available). So he had a good training week, so tomorrow we have final training but he's doing well, he's responded well. So he will be available for Sunday's game."

The exciting young forward has watched on as his new Manchester United teammates have been uninspiring thus far this season. They nicked a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers but suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Ten Hag's men then bounced back with a 3-2 comeback win against Nottingham Forest last time out. Hojlund's recovery comes at a vital time for the Red Devils as they face last season's runners-up Arsenal.

Manchester United travel to the Emirates on Sunday to face Mikel Arteta's men who are yet to lose at the start of the new campaign. The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw with Fulham last weekend though.

Hojlund will be eager to kickstart his United career with an impressive showing against Arsenal. He is tasked with becoming the focal point of Ten Hag's attack as he was for Atalanta last season. He bagged 10 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions.

However, many will be expecting the Denmark international to put up better numbers given his price tag. Ten Hag will be glad to finally be able to have his new center-forward to call upon.

Manchester United's new star Hojlund dreamt of playing for the Red Devils

The Dane has long been a fan of the Red Devils.

Hojlund has always dreamt of playing for Manchester United as he was a fan of the 13-time Premier League champions in his youth. There was competition for his signature this summer as Paris Saint-Germain were also interested.

L'Equipe reported that the Dane was flattered by interest from PSG but always desired a move to Old Trafford. He hinted at this in his interview when being unveiled as a new Red Devils, telling the club's official website:

“Playing for Man United has always been my dream. So, this is two very important components which make me take this decision to come here. So, [I'm] just looking forward to start working and getting on the pitch.”

The young striker will now look to follow in the footsteps of many United heroes who made the striker's role their own. However, he appears to have the confidence required to match the likes of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Wayne Rooney.