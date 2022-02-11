“It’s not our problem to deal with it” – Chelsea coach insists Hakim Ziyech looks ‘happy and free’ despite shock international retirement

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has refused to comment on Hakim Ziyech's shocking retirement from international football, insisting it's between the player and his national team to sort it out.

The Moroccan was left out of the squad that participated in the recently concluded AFCON tournament, amid a feud with national team coach Vahid Halilhodzic. Shortly after the competition, the winger confirmed he's called time on his spell with the national team in what he called a 'final decision'.

When pressed about the subject, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel refused to get involved. The tactician intelligently dodged the question and instead spoke about the attacker's situation at the club.

The German told the press conference ahead of the Club World Cup final with Palmeiras tomorrow:

"I don't want to talk about what's happened with the national team. It's something Hakim and the national coach has to clear. For Chelsea we are very happy."

Talking about Hakim Ziyech's situation at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel claims the winger is happy and fully focused despite his standoff with the national team.

"He's in a good mood and fully focused on the game. He had a good performance in the first game. We feel he's happy and free. He thinks about the natonal team but it's not our problem to deal with it. From the club side we see him focused. We can count on him."

Hakim Ziyech made his debut appearance for Morocco on October 9, 2015, playing 65 minutes during a friendly match with Ivory Coast. He went on to play 39 more games for the national team, recording 17 goals to his name before calling it quits earlier this week.

Hakim Ziyech's numbers for Chelsea so far this season

The attacker endured a slow start to the season, with a shoulder injury limiting his impact for a couple of weeks. He has, however, managed to bounce back in style, scoring in each of his last two Premier League games for the Blues.

So far, Hakim Ziyech has recorded six goals and four assists to his name in 26 appearances for the Londoners across all competitions. With his current form, it is highly likely he'll get more involvement as we enter the decisive phase of the campaign.

