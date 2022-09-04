“It’s not our problem” - Juventus CEO reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United struggles

Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene has said that Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles at Manchester United is not their concern.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had an excellent 2021-22 season at Old Trafford. Ronaldo was the club's top scorer with 24 goals from 38 games across competitions. However, things have been different for the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward this season.

After failing to engineer a move away from the club, Ronaldo has dropped down the pecking order under new manager Erik ten Hag and is not an automatic starter. The Portuguese has started just once in five league games this season and is yet to make a goal contribution.

Arrivabene, meanwhile, sympathises with Ronaldo, but his situation doesn't bother the club. Speaking to DAZN (via Goal), Arrivabene said:

"We separated ways at Juventus with mutual respect. We are sorry for what's happened to him in Manchester this year, but it's not our problem."

Despite Ronaldo not starting the last three games, the Red Devils have won all three with a front three comprising Anthony Elanga, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Ronaldo could drop further down the pecking order following the arrival of Brazilian attacker Antony from Ajax for a fee of around £86 million. Moreover, Martial is also expected to return to the XI on his return from injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a successful stint at Juventus before Manchester United return

Cristiano Ronaldo had a successful time in Italy with Juventus following his transfer from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018. The Portugal captain netted 101 goals and provided 22 assists in 134 appearances across competitions.

Ronaldo won five trophies in Turin, including two Serie A titles and a Coppa Italia. However, the UEFA Champions League eluded the superstar forward with the Bianconeri.

After spending three years in Serie A, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United on a two-year contract.

He has now entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and could leave for free next summer.

