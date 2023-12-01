"It's been proven before that you can take points there" - Dimitar Berbatov makes prediction for Manchester City vs Tottenham

Dimitar Berbatov has backed Manchester City to edge Tottenham Hotspur out when the two sides meet in the Premier League on Sunday (December 3).

The Cityzens host Spurs, looking to continue their push for an unprecedented fourth Premier League title in a row. Pep Guardiola's men sit second in the league, a point behind leaders Arsenal.

Manchester City have been in fine form this season, winning nine of 13 league games. But, they had to settle on a 1-1 draw with Liverpool last time out, not displaying their usual dominance at the Etihad.

Meanwhile, Tottenham's stunning start to the season saw many touting them as a potential dark horse for the title. Ange Postecoglou was named the Premier League Manager of the Month three times in a row, as his side went 10 games unbeaten until November.

However, the wheels have come off as Spurs have suffered an injury crisis, particularly depleting their defense. They have since lost to Chelsea (4-1), Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1) and Aston Villa (2-1).

Berbatov touched on this in his prediction for Manchester City's clash with his former club. The ex-Tottenham star told Betfair:

"You see how football can change like this? Tottenham had a great start to the season, first place, win after win after win... and one loss changes everything - and then you have another one and another one with a bad injury list."

The Bulgarian expects Guardiola's reigning champions to come out on top due to their strength in depth:

"City will win based on Tottenham's form and injury list. City have no problems right now. Even if City have injuries, there is enough quality to replace them."

He concluded:

"Yes, City are the favourites, but it's been proven before that you can take points there. Prediction: 3-2."

Tottenham boast a recent victory over City, beating them 1-0 in last season's opener between the two sides. But, the Cityzens were rampant in the reverse fixture at the Etihad, beating the Lilywhites 4-2.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been impressed by Tottenham's Ange Postecoglou

Pep Guardiola likes what he's seen from Ange Postecoglou's Spurs.

Guardiola lavished praise on Postecoglou ahead of the two sides' meeting this Sunday. The Manchester City boss feels the Australian coach has already implemented his playing philosophy (via Manchester Evening News):

"He's already there, in a short time, even the games they didn't win lately, I'm impressed (by the) good things they do and chances they create. Aggressive in all departments. He came here and you recognize perfectly his team."

Postecoglou has earned plaudits for Spurs' new attacking identity, flourishing despite Harry Kane's departure to Bayern Munich. The likes of Son Heung Min have stepped up to the fore, with the Lilywhites looking likely to be top-four contenders.